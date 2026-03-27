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Xiaomi Launches Redmi 15A In India With Unisoc T8300 5G SoC, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications, Availability

Redmi 15A is offered in Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black colours and comes in three RAM and storage options.

Xiaomi Launches Redmi 15A In India With Unisoc T8300 5G SoC, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications, Availability
Redmi 15A will be available for sale starting April 3, 2026. (Image Credit: Xiaomi)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the 15A 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T8300 5G chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 32MP rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 15. It comes in three colours. The device has an IP rating for dust and water resistance and TUV Rheinland certifications.

It is worth noting that the Redmi 15A 5G is the latest iteration in the Redmi 15 Series, which includes the Redmi 15 5G and the Redmi 15C 5G in the budget segment. While the mid to premium range includes the Redmi Note 15 Series, featuring the Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India.

Redmi 15A: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi 15A comes in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499. It is available in Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black colours.

The Redmi 15A will be available for sale starting April 3, 2026, on Xiaomi’s official website (mi.com/in), Flipkart, and all partnered retail stores.

VariantsPriceSale Starts OnAvailability
4GB + 64GB Rs 12,999April 3, 2026Xiaomi’s official website | Flipkart| all partnered retail stores
4GB + 128GBRs 14,499
6GB + 128GB Rs 16,499

Redmi 15A: Specifications

The Redmi 15A measures 171.56mm in length, 79.47mm in width, and 8.15mm in thickness. It weighs 210 grams. The phone features a 6.9-inch Water Drop notch style HD+ LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, 83 per cent DCI-P3 support, TUV low Blue Light, Flicker-free, and Circadian friendly certifications, and more. It is equipped with an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8300 5G processor with G57 950MHz GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Xiaomi Launches Redmi 15A In India With Unisoc T8300 5G SoC, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications, Availability
Redmi 15A: Key features (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

It boasts a 32MP rear main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The handset packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging support. It comes with 5G ISA/NSA bands (n1/3/5/8/28/40/41/78), GSM, WCDMA, WIFI Protocol 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, and more features for connectivity.

Xiaomi Launches Redmi 15A In India With Unisoc T8300 5G SoC, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications, Availability
Redmi 15A: Colour options (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

The device has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16, which is claimed to feature four years of operating system updates and six years of security patches. The phone also comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features like Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, Xiaomi Interconnectivity, and more.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.9-inch Water Drop notch style HD+ LCD
ProcessorUnisoc T8300 5G
RAM + storage4GB + 64GB
4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
Rear camera32MP (main) with an f/2.0 aperture
Front camera8MP with an f/2.0 aperture
Battery6,300mAh
Charging capacity 15W (wired) | 7.5W (wired Reverse charging)
IP rating IP52
Operating System (OS)HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16,
OS upgrade and security updates4 years (OS upgrades)| 6 years (security patches)
Also Read: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Series With 200MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

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