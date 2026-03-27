ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi Launches Redmi 15A In India With Unisoc T8300 5G SoC, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications, Availability

Hyderabad: Redmi has launched the 15A 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T8300 5G chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 32MP rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 15. It comes in three colours. The device has an IP rating for dust and water resistance and TUV Rheinland certifications.

It is worth noting that the Redmi 15A 5G is the latest iteration in the Redmi 15 Series, which includes the Redmi 15 5G and the Redmi 15C 5G in the budget segment. While the mid to premium range includes the Redmi Note 15 Series, featuring the Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India.

Redmi 15A: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi 15A comes in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499. It is available in Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black colours.