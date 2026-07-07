ETV Bharat / technology

Recharged On Wrong Number? Here's How To Cancel It And Get A Refund

Recharging a prepaid plan to the wrong number is a common mistake, and it usually happens when people are multitasking, typing quickly, mistyping a digit in a 10-digit mobile number, or accidentally selecting a similar-looking contact. Once this happens, people often try calling the recipient to ask for the money back, but it's frequently not returned, leaving the sender feeling cheated. In such situations, one should not panic but act quickly to resolve the issue. Here are the ways to try to recover the money after an accidental recharge.

What to do

The first step is to contact the customer service of the platform or app used for the recharge. Third-party payment platforms like Google Pay (GPay), PhonePe, and Paytm process payments instantly, which makes retrieving money from a completed transaction highly difficult. However, major Indian telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL — offer helpdesks or chat support to help resolve accidental recharges directly.

To raise this request, users need to share their transaction ID, payment method, the amount paid, and the mobile number that was mistakenly recharged. Customer support will then check whether the recharge can be reversed or refunded.

If the wrong recharge was made at a retail shop, one should return to the outlet immediately, show the payment receipt (physical or digital), and explain the error. The retailer may be able to contact the telecom operator's distributor or support team on the customer's behalf.

Reversal processes by telecom operators

Here are the steps for requesting a refund for a wrong or accidental recharge, based on the telecom operator:

Reliance Jio

Step 1: Open the MyJio app.

Step 2: Go to Recharge History.

Step 3: Select the incorrect transaction.

Step 4: Tap 'Cancel Plan' to initiate a refund.

Note: This option is only available for recharges made through the MyJio app or Jio.com — recharges done via retailers or third-party apps are not eligible.

Bharti Airtel

Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks app.

Step 2: Go to Help & Support.

Step 3: Select 'Facing issue with recent recharge.'

Step 4: Tap 'Wrong/Accidental Recharge.'

Alternatively, dial 121 to log a direct complaint with customer care.

Vi

Step 1: Send an SMS to 51619 in the format: WRR <wrong number> <transaction ID> <amount> <correct number>.

Step 2: Alternatively, call Vi customer care and follow the prompts to request a reversal.