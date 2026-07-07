Recharged On Wrong Number? Here's How To Cancel It And Get A Refund
Ever recharged the wrong phone number and wondered what to do? Here are the steps to request a reversal for a wrong or accidental recharge.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Recharging a prepaid plan to the wrong number is a common mistake, and it usually happens when people are multitasking, typing quickly, mistyping a digit in a 10-digit mobile number, or accidentally selecting a similar-looking contact. Once this happens, people often try calling the recipient to ask for the money back, but it's frequently not returned, leaving the sender feeling cheated. In such situations, one should not panic but act quickly to resolve the issue. Here are the ways to try to recover the money after an accidental recharge.
What to do
The first step is to contact the customer service of the platform or app used for the recharge. Third-party payment platforms like Google Pay (GPay), PhonePe, and Paytm process payments instantly, which makes retrieving money from a completed transaction highly difficult. However, major Indian telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL — offer helpdesks or chat support to help resolve accidental recharges directly.
To raise this request, users need to share their transaction ID, payment method, the amount paid, and the mobile number that was mistakenly recharged. Customer support will then check whether the recharge can be reversed or refunded.
If the wrong recharge was made at a retail shop, one should return to the outlet immediately, show the payment receipt (physical or digital), and explain the error. The retailer may be able to contact the telecom operator's distributor or support team on the customer's behalf.
Reversal processes by telecom operators
Here are the steps for requesting a refund for a wrong or accidental recharge, based on the telecom operator:
Reliance Jio
Step 1: Open the MyJio app.
Step 2: Go to Recharge History.
Step 3: Select the incorrect transaction.
Step 4: Tap 'Cancel Plan' to initiate a refund.
Note: This option is only available for recharges made through the MyJio app or Jio.com — recharges done via retailers or third-party apps are not eligible.
Bharti Airtel
Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks app.
Step 2: Go to Help & Support.
Step 3: Select 'Facing issue with recent recharge.'
Step 4: Tap 'Wrong/Accidental Recharge.'
Alternatively, dial 121 to log a direct complaint with customer care.
Vi
Step 1: Send an SMS to 51619 in the format: WRR <wrong number> <transaction ID> <amount> <correct number>.
Step 2: Alternatively, call Vi customer care and follow the prompts to request a reversal.
BSNL
Step 1: Call 1503 (from a BSNL number) or 1800-180-1503 (from other operators).
Step 2: Share the transaction ID, the wrong number, and the correct number.
Note: BSNL's own guidance states that a successful recharge generally cannot be reversed once processed, so outcomes here are less certain than with other operators — a formal complaint via the customer care number is still the recommended first step.
Things to note
Time limits: Most automated reversal systems require the request to be submitted within 2 to 3 hours of the transaction.
The 'similar number' rule: Reversal is far more likely if the wrong number is only 1–2 digits off from the correct one. Operators may deny requests involving a completely unrelated number as a fraud precaution.
Third-party apps cannot help directly: If the recharge was made via GPay, PhonePe, or Paytm, their support teams cannot pull the money back once the operator has marked the transaction as successful; the telecom operator must be contacted directly.
It's worth noting that lodging a complaint does not guarantee a refund; it simply starts an internal investigation. Telecom operators work on a strict prepaid fulfilment model, and once money reaches the destination account, the transaction is treated as complete.
Whether a refund succeeds largely depends on two factors: whether the recharge has already been used, and the status of the wrong number. For example, if someone accidentally sends a 1.5GB/day data pack to the wrong number and it has not been used yet, a refund is possible. But if the recipient has already used the pack, the operator generally will not reverse the funds, since the service has already been delivered.
Similarly, if the wrong number is invalid or inactive, the complaint has a much higher chance of success. Since the pack cannot be delivered to an unassigned or suspended SIM, the funds remain in a pending state and can usually be routed back to the sender.
How to avoid wrong recharges in the first place
The simplest way to avoid a wrong recharge is to stop typing phone numbers by hand. Since digital payments go through instantly, a few small habits can help users avoid single-digit typos altogether.
Save numbers to contacts
Avoid typing a 10-digit number directly into the recharge search bar. Instead, save family and friends' numbers in your phone's contact list with clear labels, such as "Mom – Jio" or "Brother – Airtel." When using apps like GPay, PhonePe, or Paytm, always tap 'Select from Contacts' so the number fills in automatically.
Save your personal number as a favourite
Most telecom apps let users save frequently used numbers. Inside MyJio, Airtel Thanks, or the Vi app, add their own number and their family's numbers to their profile. This lets users recharge with a single tap from the app's home screen, without typing anything.
Use the 'repeat recharge' option
If a user recharges the same number every month, do not start a fresh transaction each time. Instead, open the payment app's transaction history, find last month's successful recharge, and tap 'Repeat' or 'Recharge Again.' This reuses the same number and operator details from the user's last successful payment, so there's no room for error.
Double-check before paying
If a user needs to type a number manually, for a new contact or a one-off recharge, take a moment to check it properly. Read the digits from right to left instead of left to right; this makes the brain look at each number individually instead of skimming over it. Also, check the operator logo that appears on screen before hitting 'Pay'. If a user has typed the number correctly, the app should show the right carrier (Jio, Airtel, or Vi) and the right state circle. If the logo does not match, then stop and recheck before confirming the payment.