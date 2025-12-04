Realme Watch 5 Launched In India: Price, Availability, Specifications
The Realme Watch 5 comes at an affordable price with a large AMOLED display, GPS support and long battery life.
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Watch 5 in India alongside its latest Realme P4x 5G smartphone. It features a larger AMOLED display, independent GPS navigation support, and a set of health and fitness functionalities. The new wearable also includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is a part of Realme’s latest Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) lineup.
The Chinese phone maker says that the smartwatch is manufactured in India via a partnership with Optiemus Electronics. It is worth noting that the introduction of the Realme Watch 5 is the company’s effort to expand its AIoT lineup.
Realme Watch 5: Price, Availability
The Realme Watch 5 is priced at Rs 4,499, which is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Mint Blue, and Vibrant Orange colour options.
First sale of the new wearable device starts on December 10, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via the Realme India e-store, Flipkart, and authorised retail channels.
As part of the launch offer, Realme provides an instant discount of Rs 500, bringing the effective price of the Watch 5 to Rs 3,999.
|Model
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Realme Watch 5
|Rs 4,499
|Rs 3,999
Realme Watch 5: Specifications
The Realme Watch 5 features a 2D flat glass cover and an aluminium-alloy functional crown within a metallic unibody design. It also includes honeycomb speaker holes with a new 3D-Wave strap.
The new smartwatch features a 1.97-inch 390 x 450 resolution AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It includes 300 customisable watch faces.
In terms of connectivity, the Realme Watch 5 supports Bluetooth calling, NFC, and an independent GPS backed by five GNSS systems. The smartwatch also offers 108 sports modes, guided workouts, stretching tools, and integration with the Realme Link app.
Additionally, the Watch 5 offers the following health tracking features:
- Heart rate monitor
- SpO2 measurement
- Sleep tracking
- Stress level monitoring
- Menstrual cycle management
- Breathing exercise modes
According to Realme, the Watch 5 can last up to 16 days in normal usage. In light mode, the device’s battery lasts up to 20 days. It has an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|1.97-inch AMOLED
|Resolution
|390 × 450
|Brightness
|600 nits
|GPS
|Independent, 5 GNSS
|Sports Mode
|108
|Health Features
|Heart rate, spo2, sleep, stress, menstrual tracking
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth Calling, NFC
|Battery
|16 to 20 days
|IP Rating
|IP68