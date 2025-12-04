ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Watch 5 Launched In India: Price, Availability, Specifications

The Realme Watch 5 has a battery of up to 20 days in Light mode. ( Image Credit: Realme )

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Watch 5 in India alongside its latest Realme P4x 5G smartphone. It features a larger AMOLED display, independent GPS navigation support, and a set of health and fitness functionalities. The new wearable also includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is a part of Realme’s latest Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) lineup.

The Chinese phone maker says that the smartwatch is manufactured in India via a partnership with Optiemus Electronics. It is worth noting that the introduction of the Realme Watch 5 is the company’s effort to expand its AIoT lineup.

Realme Watch 5: Price, Availability

The Realme Watch 5 is priced at Rs 4,499, which is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Mint Blue, and Vibrant Orange colour options.

First sale of the new wearable device starts on December 10, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via the Realme India e-store, Flipkart, and authorised retail channels.