Realme P4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Realme P4x 5G is the latest addition to the brand’s P Series, which already includes the Realme P4 and the Realme P4 Pro.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the P4x 5G smartphone in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
Realme P4x 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Realme P4x 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 18,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999. It is available in three colour options: Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green.
The new handset will go on sale on December 10, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), via the Realme India online store and Flipkart.
Same segment. Different league.— realme (@realmeIndia) December 4, 2025
The #realmeP4x sets the pace with a 780k+ score and 7000mAh power, built to outpower every “V-ery slow” option out there.
Starting from ₹13,499.*
Sale starts 10th Dec, 12 PM.
*First sale offer valid for 12 hours only
Know more:… pic.twitter.com/KiTWDvsbsx
As part of the launch offers, Realme will offer the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for a discounted price of Rs 13,499.
The company also offers an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants' prices to Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 17,999
|Rs 13,499
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 18,999
|Rs 16,999
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rs 20,999
|Rs 18,999
Realme P4x 5G: Specifications
The Realme P4x 5G measures 165.85 x 75.95 x 8.39mm in dimensions and weighs about 284 grams. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD Sunlight display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.
The handset comes equipped with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with an Arm Mali G615 GPU. It is coupled with up to 18GB of virtual RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.
The new smartphone features a Frozen Crown Cooling system with a 5300mm square vapour chamber with a Steel plate and Copper-graphite coating for smooth performance during intense gaming.
The device boasts a triple rear camera featuring a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture. It has a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture for attending video calls and taking selfies.
In terms of connectivity and navigation, the Realme P4x 5G includes Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, up to 8 WCDMA bands, up to 28D LTE FDD bands, GNSS, BeiDou, GPS, and more.
The phone houses a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It runs Realme UI 6 based on Android 15.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.72-inch LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
|RAM + storage
|up to 8GB RAM | up to 256GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50MP + 200MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh Titan
|Charging capacity
|45W wired
|Operating system (OS)
|Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
|IP rating
|IP64