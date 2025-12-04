ETV Bharat / technology

Realme P4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the P4x 5G smartphone in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme P4x 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Realme P4x 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 18,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999. It is available in three colour options: Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green.

The new handset will go on sale on December 10, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), via the Realme India online store and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, Realme will offer the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for a discounted price of Rs 13,499.

The company also offers an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants' prices to Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.