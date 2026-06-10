ETV Bharat / technology

Realme P4R 5G With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The first sale of the device will be on June 17, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), available via Realme's official website (buy.realme.com) and Flipkart.

The Realme P4R 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 20,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999. It is offered in Silver Glare, Lavender Glare, and Titanium Glare colourways.

Hyderabad: Realme has expanded its mid-range P4 Series and launched the P4R 5G in India. It features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP AI rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging support. The handset runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 out of the box. It sports an IP rating and military-grade protection to safeguard the device from everyday accidental drops and splashes.

As part of launch offers, Realme is providing an instant discount of Rs 2,000 across all the P4R 5G variants. This brings down the prices of the 4GB + 128GB variant to Rs 16,999, the 6GB + 128GB model to Rs 18,999, and the 6GB + 256GB trim to Rs 20,999. The Chinese phone maker mentions that the offer will be valid for 12 hours on the first sale, after which the P4R 5G will start from Rs 18,999.

Model Original Price Discount Discounted Price Colours First sale on Available on 4GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 16,999 Silver Glare | Lavender Glare | Titanium Glare June 17, 2026, at 12 PM (IST) Realme.com | Flipkart 6GB + 128GB Rs 20,999 Rs 18,999 6GB + 256GB Rs 22,999 Rs 20,999

Realme P4R 5G: Specifications

The Realme P4R 5G measures 166.4mm in length, 7.82mm in width, and 8.8mm in thickness. It weighs 224 grams. The handset features a 6.8-inch HD+ (1,570 X 720 resolution) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 8-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 colour gamut, Panda-1681 display protection, and more.

It carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Realme claims that the device has an AnTuTu score of 6,31,720. For thermal cooling, the smartphone has a 5300 mm² Airflow Vapour Chamber, claimed to be the largest and only vapour chamber in the segment. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device boasts a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 75-degree field of view (FOV) at the rear. It has an 8MP front-facing camera. Notably, the rear camera module includes an AI Pulse Light — an illuminated light strip across the camera rim, which sports nine colours and five speed options. The AI Pulse Light is synced to Spotify and YouTube Music, so it will glow along with the music. It will show real-time in-game halo lighting for MLBB and BGMI games. Moreover, users can customise lighting effects for incoming calls and contacts. The AI Pulse Light will also indicate battery and power status during charging.

The phone packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W of fast wired charging support. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against accidental drops and slips.

The handset runs on the realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16.