ETV Bharat / technology

Realme P4 Power With 10,001mAh Titan battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G Soc Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Notably, the P4 Power 5G handset will now join the Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G models, which were launched in August 2025.

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the P4 Power 5G in India. It features a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The device runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The Realme P4 Power 5G packs a 10,001mAh Titan battery, which the company claims is India’s first and biggest battery in a smartphone.

The Realme P4 Power comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 25,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 27,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 30,999. It is available in Trans Silver, Trans Blue, and Trans Orange colour options.

The handset will be available for purchase via Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and Realme’s retail stores. The first sale of the Realme P4 Power 5G will start from February 5, 2026, at 12 noon Indian Standard Time (IST) until February 7, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST.

As part of the launch offer, Realme provides a bank discount of Rs 2,000, bringing down the prices of the 8GB + 128GB variant to Rs 23,999, the 8GB + 256GB model to Rs 25,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant to Rs 28,999.

(This is a developing story)