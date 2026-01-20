Realme P4 Power 5G Smartphone With 10,001 mAh Battery Set To Launch In India On January 29
The Realme P4 Power 5G sports 27W reverse charging capability, which makes it usable as a full-fledged power bank as well.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme is finally gearing up to make its concept device with a 10,000 mAh battery a reality, with the upcoming launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G smartphone. The China-based tech firm will announce the new device in India on January 29, 2026, at 12:00 PM (noon). The handset will be available to buy via Flipkart and the Realme India website.
The core highlight of the Realme P4 Power 5G smartphone is its 10,001 mAh Titan Battery, which is as high as a regular powerbank. The battery supports 80W fast charging, which claims to provide the power required for half a day of usage in just five minutes. The battery also features 27W reverse charging, allowing users to utilise their smartphone as a legitimate power bank to charge other devices.
The 10,001 mAh battery features Silicon-Carbon Anode, coupled with a dual-layer coating process, and a C-pack protection board design. It has received TUV Rheinland 5-star battery certification and has also passed the Military-Grade Shock Test.
Even after hosting a massive battery, the Realme P4 Power 5G claims to weigh only 219 grams, making it lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (233 grams).
The battery claims to provide up to:
- 932.6 hours of standby time
- 185.7 hours of music playback
- 72.3 hours of calling
- 32.5 hours of video playback on YouTube
- 21.3 hours of navigation
- 11.67 hours of gaming (Battlegrounds Mobile India)
The phone supports Bypass Charging, meaning it can run directly on external power without putting strain on the battery while you play games.
Another notable aspect of the Realme P4 Power 5G is its battery health guarantee. Realme says that it will offer free battery replacement within four years if your P4 Power's battery health falls below 80 per cent, though the guarantee is applicable to only first-sale units.
Three colours. Three attitudes.— realme (@realmeIndia) January 19, 2026
From the commanding shine of TransSilver, to the bold energy of TransOrange, to the cool confidence of TransBlue. Each finish brings its own presence to the surface.
So which one matches your vibe?#realmeP4Power, coming soon.
Know More:… pic.twitter.com/qgdO2d69ZL
The Realme P4 Power 5G will arrive in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colour options. Since Realme has already revealed the design of the device, we can see a triple camera setup on the back. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming handset will run Realme UI 7 out of the box. It promises 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of software support.
Realme P4 Power 5G Leaked Specifications and Prices
Ahead of the official confirmation, a tipster, Sanju Choudhary, has leaked the specifications and box MRP of the phone. Since the tipster's launch date leak was onpoint, the specification leak feels authentic as well. As per the report, the realme P4 Power 5G will sport a 6.78-inch 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip. The device is tipped to host a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 16MP selfie camera. The box price is printed as Rs 37,999, which means the actual cost of the phone will be less than this price tag.