Realme P4 Power 5G Smartphone With 10,001 mAh Battery Set To Launch In India On January 29

Hyderabad: Realme is finally gearing up to make its concept device with a 10,000 mAh battery a reality, with the upcoming launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G smartphone. The China-based tech firm will announce the new device in India on January 29, 2026, at 12:00 PM (noon). The handset will be available to buy via Flipkart and the Realme India website.

The core highlight of the Realme P4 Power 5G smartphone is its 10,001 mAh Titan Battery, which is as high as a regular powerbank. The battery supports 80W fast charging, which claims to provide the power required for half a day of usage in just five minutes. The battery also features 27W reverse charging, allowing users to utilise their smartphone as a legitimate power bank to charge other devices.

The Realme P4 Power 5G will arrive in three distinct colours (Image Credits: Realme)

The 10,001 mAh battery features Silicon-Carbon Anode, coupled with a dual-layer coating process, and a C-pack protection board design. It has received TUV Rheinland 5-star battery certification and has also passed the Military-Grade Shock Test.

Even after hosting a massive battery, the Realme P4 Power 5G claims to weigh only 219 grams, making it lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (233 grams).