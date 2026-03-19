ETV Bharat / technology

Realme P4 Lite Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the P4 Lite 5G in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The handset runs the Realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16 out of the box. It has an IP rating for dust and water resistance, and features two colour options.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G is the latest iteration of the P4 Series, which includes Realme P4 5G, P4 Pro 5G, and P4 Power 5G in India.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Realme P4 Lite 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999. It is offered in Mosiac Green and Mosiac Blue shades.

The first sale of the Realme P4 Lite 5G lasts for 12 hours, starting from March 25, 2026, at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase via the Realme India website (buy.realme.com/in), Flipkart, and offline retail stores across the country.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and a Rs 500 bank offer. Moreover, existing Realme users are eligible for an additional exchange bonus of Rs 500.