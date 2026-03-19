Realme P4 Lite Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications, Offers
The Realme P4 Lite 5G comes in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB +128GB, and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage options.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the P4 Lite 5G in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The handset runs the Realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16 out of the box. It has an IP rating for dust and water resistance, and features two colour options.
The Realme P4 Lite 5G is the latest iteration of the P4 Series, which includes Realme P4 5G, P4 Pro 5G, and P4 Power 5G in India.
Realme P4 Lite 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Realme P4 Lite 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999. It is offered in Mosiac Green and Mosiac Blue shades.
The first sale of the Realme P4 Lite 5G lasts for 12 hours, starting from March 25, 2026, at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase via the Realme India website (buy.realme.com/in), Flipkart, and offline retail stores across the country.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and a Rs 500 bank offer. Moreover, existing Realme users are eligible for an additional exchange bonus of Rs 500.
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|Availability
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 12,999
|Mosiac Green | Mosiac Blue
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,999
Realme P4 Lite 5G: Specifications
The Realme P4 Lite 5G measures 166.3mm in length, 78.1mm in width, and 8.4mm in thickness. It weighs 212 grams. The phone features a 6.8-inch (1570 x 720p resolution) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 900 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), 16.7 million colour depth, 256 ppi pixel density, and more.
It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage.
What makes it a pioneer? Everything that matters.— realme (@realmeIndia) March 19, 2026
7000mAh battery, 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300, and more, all packed into the realme P4 Lite 5G.
Starting from ₹11,499*
Sale goes live on 25th March, 12 PM
*Offer valid for 12 hours only.
*T&C apply pic.twitter.com/NJCA29Kiet
It boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main AI camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. The device features a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and ArmorShell Protection to safeguard the handset from accidental drops and scratches. It runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, which is said to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB +128GB
|Rear camera
|13mp (main) + unspecified secondary sensor
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|15W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP64
|OS
|Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.
|OS upgrades
|2 years OS upgrade | 3 years security updates.