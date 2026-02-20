Realme P4 Lite 4G With 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc T7250 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Realme P4 Lite 4G is the latest budget model in the P4 Series. It is available in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colours.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the P4 Lite 4G in India. It features a 90Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W VOOC charging support. The device runs on Realme UI based on Android 15. It is worth noting that the Realme P4 Lite 4G is the latest budget iteration of the Realme P4 Series in India, which includes the Realme P4 5G, P4x 5G, P4 Pro 5G, and P4 Power 5G.
Realme P4 Lite: Price, availability, offers
The Realme P4 Lite 4G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. It is offered in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways.
The P4 Lite 4G will be available for sale on February 24, 2026, via the Realme online store and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, Realme is providing an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 and a Rs 1,000 coupon discount. This brings down the price of the 4GB + 64GB variant to Rs 7,999 and the 4GB + 128GB model to Rs 9,999.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Available on
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 9,999
|Rs 7,999
|Realme online store
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 11,999
|Rs 9,999
|Flipkart
Realme P4 Lite 4G: Specifications
The Realme P4 Lite 4G measures 167.20mm in length, 76.60mm in width, and 7.94mm in thickness. It weighs 201 grams. The handset features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, peak brightness of 563 nits, a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, 16.7 million colour depth, and an 83.5 per cent colour gamut.
It is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU. The CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has a dynamic RAM expansion of up to 18GB.
The handset boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an unspecified secondary camera. It has a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
The device packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W VOOC charging support. It also supports reverse charging to power up smaller devices, such as a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) charging case. The Realme P4 Lite 4G runs on Realme UI based on Android 15 out of the box.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|90Hz | 6.74-inch HD+
|Processor
|Unisoc T7250
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP (main) + unspecified secondary sensor
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|6,300mAh
|Charging capacity
|15W
|Operating system (OS)
|Realme UI based on Android 15