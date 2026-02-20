ETV Bharat / technology

Realme P4 Lite 4G With 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc T7250 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the P4 Lite 4G in India. It features a 90Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W VOOC charging support. The device runs on Realme UI based on Android 15. It is worth noting that the Realme P4 Lite 4G is the latest budget iteration of the Realme P4 Series in India, which includes the Realme P4 5G, P4x 5G, P4 Pro 5G, and P4 Power 5G.

Realme P4 Lite: Price, availability, offers

The Realme P4 Lite 4G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. It is offered in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways.

The P4 Lite 4G will be available for sale on February 24, 2026, via the Realme online store and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, Realme is providing an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 and a Rs 1,000 coupon discount. This brings down the price of the 4GB + 64GB variant to Rs 7,999 and the 4GB + 128GB model to Rs 9,999.