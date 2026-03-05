ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery, 144Hz 4D Curve+ AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

As part of the first sale launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 and a price reduction of Rs 1,000. This brings down the prices of the 8GB + 128GB variant to Rs 23,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model to Rs 25,999. Apart from this, Realme is also providing a no-cost EMI option for six months. In addition, initial buyers can receive a four-year battery warranty worth Rs 2,999.

The first sale of the Realme Narzo Power 5G will be on March 10, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Realme’s online store and Amazon.

The Realme Narzo Power 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999. It is offered in Titan Silver and Titan Blue shades.

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Narzo Power 5G in India. It features a 144Hz 4D curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP Sony IMX882-led dual rear camera setup, and a 10,001mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The device also has IP protection against dust and water, and comes in two colour options.

Realme Narzo Power 5G: Specifications

The Realme Narzo Power 5G measures 162.26mm in length, 76.15mm in width, and 9.08mm in thickness. It weighs 219 grams. The device features a 6.8-inch 1.5K HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colour depth, HDR10+ and Netflix HDR support.

It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor with up to 2.6GHz of clock speed. The CPU is paired with the Arm Mali-G615 GPU. It features up to UFS3.1 256GB of storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can virtually add 10GB of extra RAM, making it 18GB of RAM in total. To boost gaming and visual performance, Realme has integrated the Hyper Vision+ AI chip that enhances the resolution and frame rate of the device by up to 300 per cent and 400 per cent, respectively.

The device boasts a dual rear camera setup that can record 4K videos at 30 fps. It features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Realme Narzo Power 5G: Colour options (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

The main highlight of the handset is its battery. It packs a 10,001mAh battery that supports up to 80W Ultra Charge. The battery is also compatible with 55W PPS, 30W VOOC, 13.5W PD, and 13.5W QC chargers. Realme claims that the Narzo Power 5G is “India’s Thinnest and Lightest 10,001mAh Smartphone”. The company highlights that it reduced the phone’s thickness by 43.25 per cent and weight by 14.12 per cent compared to a standard 10,000mAh power bank.

The device supports 27W of reverse charging. The company mentions that the handset can charge an iPhone 16 Pro up to 50 per cent within 27 minutes.

It runs the Realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16. The Chinese phone maker offers three years of OS updates alongwith four years of security patches.

The phone has an IP69+IP68+IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo Power 5G includes an IP69+IP68+IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It also comes with AI features such as Google Gemini, AI Instant Clip, AI Light Me, AI Style Me, and more.