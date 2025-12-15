ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Narzo 90 Series Pricing And Features Leaked Ahead Of December 16 Launch

According to two X posts shared by Paras Gulgani, a renowned tech blogger, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be priced at Rs 14,999 (including offers), while the Realme Narzo 90 5G will cost Rs 17,999 (including offers). Both posts also highlight other details about the handsets.

In addition, the prices of the Realme Narzo 90 Series have now surfaced online.

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Realme will launch the Narzo 90 Series in India on December 16, 2025. The lineup will include the Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Realme Narzo 90x 5G smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, several key features of the Narzo 90 Series, including the design, display, colour options, camera, battery, and charging capacity, have been officially revealed via the company’s website.

As per the X post, the Realme Narzo 90 5G will be available in Victory Gold and Carbon Black colours. It will feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1400 nits (HBM) peak brightness. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. It will sport a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The handset will have a 50MP front-facing camera.

It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging support. The phone will run on Realme UI 6.0 and will not include eSIM support.

According to the second X post, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be available in Flash Blue and Nitro Blue colours. It will sport a 6.8-inch 144Hz HD+ display with 1,200 nits (HBM) peak brightness. The handset will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The device will also come with an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Narzo 90x 5G will house a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging support. It will run Realme UI 6.0 and will not support eSIM functionality.