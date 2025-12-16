ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Titan Battery, 50MP Rear Camera, RealmeUI 6.0 OS Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Narzo 90 Series in India. The smartphone lineup includes the Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G handsets. Both devices come equipped with 7,000mAh Titan batteries with 60W wired charging support. The company offers a 6-year warranty on the battery.

The Realme Narzo 90 5G features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 50MP rear AI camera setup. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G comes with a 144Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 50MP Sony AI rear camera setup.

Both devices run on the Realme UI 6.0 operating system.

Realme Narzo 90 Series: Price, availability, offers

The Realme Narzo 90 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 16,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models cost Rs 18,499. It is available in Victory Gold and Carbon Black colour options.