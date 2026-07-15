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Realme Narzo 100x 5G With 144Hz LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Offers, Specifications

In India, Realme Narzo 100x 5G rivals the OnePlus N6 — which was recently launched, Motorola Edge 70 5G, and Realme P4x 5G.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G With 144Hz LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Offers, Specifications
Realme Narzo 100x 5G launched in India. (Image Credit: Realme)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Realme has expanded its Narzo lineup and launched the Narzo 100x 5G in India. It features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired charging support. The handset runs on Realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G: Price, availability, and offers

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999. All models are offered Midnight Black and Flash Orange colour options.

The Narzo 100x 5G will go on sale on July 22, 2026 via Realme India's official website and Amazon.

As part of launch offers, Realme provides a coupon discount of Rs 500 and a general discount of Rs 2,000 on all variants. This brings down the effective starting price of the handset to Rs 18,499.

Moreover, customers can avail a six month no-cost EMI as well.

ModelPrice Discounted Price
4GB + 128GBRs 20,999Rs 18,499
6GB + 128GBRs 22,999Rs 20,499
6GB + 256GBRs 24,999Rs 22,499

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Realme P4R 5G With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

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