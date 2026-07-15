ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Narzo 100x 5G With 144Hz LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has expanded its Narzo lineup and launched the Narzo 100x 5G in India. It features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired charging support. The handset runs on Realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G: Price, availability, and offers

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999. All models are offered Midnight Black and Flash Orange colour options.