ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India. It features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP Artificial Intelligence (AI) rear camera, and a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It comes with AI features and an IP rating for dust and water resistance. The budget handset is the successor of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, launched in June last year.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499. It comes in Frost Silver and Thunder Black colour options. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will be available for sale on April 21, 2026, at 12 PM (IST), via the Realme India online store and Amazon.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500. Realme will also provide a special loyalty bonus of Rs 500 as an exchange bonus for Realme users switching to the Narzo 100 Lite 5G.