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Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes in three RAM and storage options, and includes Frost Silver and Thunder Black colour options.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G (Image Credit: Realme)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India. It features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP Artificial Intelligence (AI) rear camera, and a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It comes with AI features and an IP rating for dust and water resistance. The budget handset is the successor of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, launched in June last year.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499. It comes in Frost Silver and Thunder Black colour options. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will be available for sale on April 21, 2026, at 12 PM (IST), via the Realme India online store and Amazon.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500. Realme will also provide a special loyalty bonus of Rs 500 as an exchange bonus for Realme users switching to the Narzo 100 Lite 5G.

ModelPriceColourAvialability
4GB + 64GBRs 13,499Frost Silver | Thunder BlackRealme India online store | Amazon
4GB + 128GBRs 14,499
6GB + 128GBRs 16,499

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G measures 166.3 mm in length, 78.1 mm in width, and 8.4mm in thickness. It weighs 212 grams. The handset features a 6.8-inch (1570x720p resolution) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut in natural mode, 16.7 million colour depth, and 256 PPI pixel density. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display and Panda-MN228 protection for cover glasses.

The device comes equipped with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Colour options (Image Credit: ETV Bharat/Realme)

The phone boasts a 13MP AI-powered rear camera setup with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W wired charging. The device also supports bypass and reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and ArmorShell Protection for protection against accidental drops.

It includes AI features like AI Document Mode, AI Smart Loop, AI Select and Search, and Google Gemini. The device runs the realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16.

FeaturesDetails
Display144Hz | 6.8-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM + storage4GB + 64GB
4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
Rear camera13MP
Front camera5MP
Battery7,000mAh Titan
Charing capacity15W (wired) | bypass and reverse charging support
IP rating IP64
Operating system (OS)realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
Also Read: Realme P4 Lite Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications, Offers

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NARZO 100 LITE 5G PRICE
NARZO 100 LITE 5G OFFERS
NARZO 100 LITE 5G SPECIFICATIONS
REALME
REALME NARZO 100 LITE 5G

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