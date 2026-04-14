Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes in three RAM and storage options, and includes Frost Silver and Thunder Black colour options.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India. It features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP Artificial Intelligence (AI) rear camera, and a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It comes with AI features and an IP rating for dust and water resistance. The budget handset is the successor of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, launched in June last year.
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499. It comes in Frost Silver and Thunder Black colour options. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will be available for sale on April 21, 2026, at 12 PM (IST), via the Realme India online store and Amazon.
Built to keep up with your hustle.— realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 14, 2026
With a powerful 7000mAh battery, you’re always on.
Starting at just ₹12,499
Shop the #realmeNARZO100Lite 5G on 21st April, 12 PM.
Limited to 12 hours — be ready.https://t.co/2eJsU9nJNIhttps://t.co/esaOnO4W7F pic.twitter.com/29rYUYuIzd
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500. Realme will also provide a special loyalty bonus of Rs 500 as an exchange bonus for Realme users switching to the Narzo 100 Lite 5G.
|Model
|Price
|Colour
|Avialability
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 13,499
|Frost Silver | Thunder Black
|Realme India online store | Amazon
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,499
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,499
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Specifications
The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G measures 166.3 mm in length, 78.1 mm in width, and 8.4mm in thickness. It weighs 212 grams. The handset features a 6.8-inch (1570x720p resolution) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut in natural mode, 16.7 million colour depth, and 256 PPI pixel density. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display and Panda-MN228 protection for cover glasses.
The device comes equipped with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage.
The phone boasts a 13MP AI-powered rear camera setup with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
It packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W wired charging. The device also supports bypass and reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and ArmorShell Protection for protection against accidental drops.
It includes AI features like AI Document Mode, AI Smart Loop, AI Select and Search, and Google Gemini. The device runs the realme UI 7.0 operating system (OS) based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh Titan
|Charing capacity
|15W (wired) | bypass and reverse charging support
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating system (OS)
|realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16