Realme Hikes Prices Again In India: 16, 16 Pro, And C83 5G Models Affected
Realme has raised prices for the second consecutive time on the Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 and Realme C83 5G smartphones in India.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has once again revised the prices of several smartphones in India. Last week, prices of the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 were increased; however, the Chinese smartphone maker has now raised prices of the Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16, and Realme C83 5G models.
The Realme 16 Pro was launched in India in January this year at a starting price of Rs 31,999. Since then, its price has fluctuated multiple times: first rising to Rs 39,999, then dropping by Rs 2,000 to Rs 37,999, and now increasing again by Rs 3,000 to Rs 40,999. This marks a cumulative rise of Rs 9,000 over six months for the base 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.
The Realme 16 Pro offers a vibrant display, all-day battery life, loud speakers and solid build quality. However, the chipset at this price point may leave power users unhappy. With specifications unchanged despite the hike, buyers may want to consider alternatives such as the Nothing Phone (4a) or the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, which offers a telephoto camera.
Price hike alert 🚨— Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) July 6, 2026
realme increases the price of 16 series by up to ₹3K again within 10 days!
16 Pro (MTK 7300):
8/128GB: ₹37,999 → ₹40,999
8/256GB: ₹40,999 → ₹43,999
12/256GB: ₹43,999 → ₹46,999
16 5G (MTK 6400):
8/128GB: ₹34,999 → ₹35,999
8/256GB: ₹37,999 →… pic.twitter.com/7rhbLwNTX9
Realme 16 price increased for second time in a week
The Realme 16 has also seen its price rise again, just six days after its initial hike. The first increase took the price to Rs 34,999, and it has now climbed further to Rs 35,999. All three variants, offering up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, have received the increase. The phone remains known for its compact design, distinctive selfie mirror look and large 7,000mAh battery, making it a balanced mid-range option.
Realme C83 5G also gets costlier
The budget-focused Realme C83 5G, launched in March this year, has followed the same trend. Priced at Rs 13,499 at launch, it first rose by Rs 3,000 to Rs 16,499, and has now increased by a further Rs 1,000 to Rs 17,499. This price applies to the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The handset continues to offer a large 7,000mAh battery, a 144Hz high refresh rate display and smooth software performance.