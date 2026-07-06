ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Hikes Prices Again In India: 16, 16 Pro, And C83 5G Models Affected

Hyderabad: Realme has once again revised the prices of several smartphones in India. Last week, prices of the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 were increased; however, the Chinese smartphone maker has now raised prices of the Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16, and Realme C83 5G models.

The Realme 16 Pro was launched in India in January this year at a starting price of Rs 31,999. Since then, its price has fluctuated multiple times: first rising to Rs 39,999, then dropping by Rs 2,000 to Rs 37,999, and now increasing again by Rs 3,000 to Rs 40,999. This marks a cumulative rise of Rs 9,000 over six months for the base 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

The Realme 16 Pro offers a vibrant display, all-day battery life, loud speakers and solid build quality. However, the chipset at this price point may leave power users unhappy. With specifications unchanged despite the hike, buyers may want to consider alternatives such as the Nothing Phone (4a) or the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, which offers a telephoto camera.