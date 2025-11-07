Realme GT 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Set To Launch In India On Nov 20
The phone will feature a 144Hz 2K display, a 7,000mAh battery, and the ability to switch camera module design.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has officially revealed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. It will be announced on November 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST.
Launched last month in China, the smartphone comes with a 'Switch Design', allowing users to change the look of their camera module. Other highlights of the phone include a 2K resolution display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and 120W wired fast charging support.
Realme GT 8 Pro: Confirmed specifications
As per the Realme India website, the upcoming handset will feature a Matte Metal frame, a Frosted Glass back panel, and a smooth curve transition. It will weigh 214 grams. It sports a 2K resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is claimed to be Esports-Grade. The handset is claimed to have an industry-leading eye-protection on the display for safe viewing for the users and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits.
The company claims that the GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm 2nd Gen process. Realme claims that the chip allows the GT 8 Pro to register an AnTuTu score of more than 4 million. The phone will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
The 'Switch Design' smartphone allows users to remove and attach camera modules as per their preference. Details related to the phone’s rear and front cameras are still under wraps. In China, the phone sports a 50 MP primary camera, paired with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It features a 32MP selfie camera on the front.
Switch your camera design in a snap.— realme (@realmeIndia) November 7, 2025
The #realmeGT8Pro lets you change the camera design to match your mood, moment, or aesthetic. Because true design doesn’t stay still. It evolves with you.
Know More:https://t.co/5YKOkxOLTS https://t.co/uvEpSlAKND
Show off your mood and… pic.twitter.com/NsFWfF4anS
As per the Realme India website, the Realme GT 8 Pro will house a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. It claims to have a standby time of around 22 days and can run BGMI for 7.66 hours and YouTube for 21.3 hours. Realme’s GT Boost 3.0 claims to increase power efficiency and smooth performance using artificial intelligence (AI).
The phone will feature stereo speakers, a 7,000 mm² thermal cooling system, and a haptic motor for precision feedback. Featuring an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, it will be available in two colour options: Diary White and Urban Blue.
Explore what true flagship performance feels like.— realme (@realmeIndia) November 6, 2025
The #realmeGT8Pro combines the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hyper Vision AI Chip, and Ricoh GR camera to give you seamless speed, stunning visuals, and performance that never slows down.
Know More:https://t.co/8V5VLzDHfN… pic.twitter.com/q0haZaWrsG
The Realme GT 8 Pro will run on the latest Realme UI 7.0, which will have a revamped app icon, wallpapers, fingerprint animation, “Misty Glass Control Centre”, and “Breathing Dock” that takes inspiration from Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass design.
|Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications
|Display
|144Hz | 2K, 7,000 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
|RAM and storage
|LPDDR5X RAM | UFS 4.1 storage
|Camera
|Switchable styles (claimed to be “World’s First Switch Design”)
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|120W
|Colour options
|Diary White
|Urban Blue
|Operating system (OS)
|Realme UI 7.0