Realme GT 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Set To Launch In India On Nov 20

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched on November 20, 2025. ( Realme India )

Hyderabad: Realme has officially revealed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. It will be announced on November 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST. Launched last month in China, the smartphone comes with a 'Switch Design', allowing users to change the look of their camera module. Other highlights of the phone include a 2K resolution display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and 120W wired fast charging support. Realme GT 8 Pro: Confirmed specifications As per the Realme India website, the upcoming handset will feature a Matte Metal frame, a Frosted Glass back panel, and a smooth curve transition. It will weigh 214 grams. It sports a 2K resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is claimed to be Esports-Grade. The handset is claimed to have an industry-leading eye-protection on the display for safe viewing for the users and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. The 'Switch Design' smartphone allows users to swap camera modules (Image Credit: Realme)