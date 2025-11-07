ETV Bharat / technology

Realme GT 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Set To Launch In India On Nov 20

The phone will feature a 144Hz 2K display, a 7,000mAh battery, and the ability to switch camera module design.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched on November 20, 2025.
The Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched on November 20, 2025. (Realme India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Realme has officially revealed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. It will be announced on November 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST.

Launched last month in China, the smartphone comes with a 'Switch Design', allowing users to change the look of their camera module. Other highlights of the phone include a 2K resolution display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Confirmed specifications

As per the Realme India website, the upcoming handset will feature a Matte Metal frame, a Frosted Glass back panel, and a smooth curve transition. It will weigh 214 grams. It sports a 2K resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is claimed to be Esports-Grade. The handset is claimed to have an industry-leading eye-protection on the display for safe viewing for the users and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits.

Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Date For India Announced
The 'Switch Design' smartphone allows users to swap camera modules (Image Credit: Realme)

The company claims that the GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm 2nd Gen process. Realme claims that the chip allows the GT 8 Pro to register an AnTuTu score of more than 4 million. The phone will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The 'Switch Design' smartphone allows users to remove and attach camera modules as per their preference. Details related to the phone’s rear and front cameras are still under wraps. In China, the phone sports a 50 MP primary camera, paired with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It features a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

As per the Realme India website, the Realme GT 8 Pro will house a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. It claims to have a standby time of around 22 days and can run BGMI for 7.66 hours and YouTube for 21.3 hours. Realme’s GT Boost 3.0 claims to increase power efficiency and smooth performance using artificial intelligence (AI).

The phone will feature stereo speakers, a 7,000 mm² thermal cooling system, and a haptic motor for precision feedback. Featuring an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, it will be available in two colour options: Diary White and Urban Blue.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will run on the latest Realme UI 7.0, which will have a revamped app icon, wallpapers, fingerprint animation, “Misty Glass Control Centre”, and “Breathing Dock” that takes inspiration from Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass design.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications
Display 144Hz | 2K, 7,000 nits peak brightness
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
RAM and storageLPDDR5X RAM | UFS 4.1 storage
Camera Switchable styles (claimed to be “World’s First Switch Design”)
Battery 7,000mAh
Charging capacity 120W
Colour optionsDiary White
Urban Blue
Operating system (OS)Realme UI 7.0
