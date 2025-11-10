Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
It features Aston Martin’s green colour, iconic F1 racing team logo, and F1-themed accessories. The handset features the same specifications as the standard version.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition in China. It features the same specifications as the standard Relame GT 8 Pro handset. This limited edition model is finished in Aston Martin’s green colour and features the brand’s iconic F1 racing team logo with silver-wing logo on the back panel.
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition comes in a custom-designed box, which includes exclusive accessories such as an Aston Martin-themed phone case and a racecar-shaped SIM ejector tool. It also features F1-inspired wallpapers and camera watermarks.
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition: Price
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 5,499 (around Rs ) for the single 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It is available in Aston Martin’s Racing Green colour.
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition: Specifications
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is a limited edition handset made in collaboration with Realme and the Aston Martin Formula One team. To showcase this, the smartphone features the luxury carmaker’s iconic green colour, silver wing logo, and Aramco Formula One Team branding at the back.
It comes in a special box, which includes exclusive accessories such as a customised racing car assembly kit, an F1 car-shaped SIM ejector tool, two theme-inspired phone cases, a square camera module design, and a charging adapter.
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition runs F1-inspired custom user interface (UI) elements, wallpapers, and camera watermarks, which differentiate it from the standard version.
It features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
In terms of optics, the handset boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Rioch GR anti-glare main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP telephoto camera. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera. It has a custom-designed interchangeable camera module similar to the standard model.
The device houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It has an IP69 + IP68 + IP66 rating for dust and water protection.
The handset features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and measures 161.80mm x 76mm x 8.20mm. It weighs 218 grams.