Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition features the same specifications as the standard version. ( Image Credit: Realme )

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition in China. It features the same specifications as the standard Relame GT 8 Pro handset. This limited edition model is finished in Aston Martin’s green colour and features the brand’s iconic F1 racing team logo with silver-wing logo on the back panel.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition comes in a custom-designed box, which includes exclusive accessories such as an Aston Martin-themed phone case and a racecar-shaped SIM ejector tool. It also features F1-inspired wallpapers and camera watermarks.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition: Price

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 5,499 (around Rs ) for the single 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It is available in Aston Martin’s Racing Green colour.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition: Specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is a limited edition handset made in collaboration with Realme and the Aston Martin Formula One team. To showcase this, the smartphone features the luxury carmaker’s iconic green colour, silver wing logo, and Aramco Formula One Team branding at the back.