Realme C85 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz LCD Display Launched In India: Price , Specifications
The Realme C85 5G will be live for its first sale on December 1, 2025, at 12 PM IST.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the C85 5G in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery. This device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15 out of the box.
On a full charge, Realme claims that the C85 5G provides 50 hours of call time, 145 hours of audio playback, and 22 hours of video playback. Similarly, it can offer more than 46 hours of call time and over 18 hours of video playback under extreme cold and hot temperatures ranging from 20°C to 40°C.
Realme C85 5G: Price, availability
The Realme C85 5G is priced at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green colour options.
As part of the launch offers, the Realme C85 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, respectively, inclusive of coupons and price discounts.
The first sale of the device will begin on December 1, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Realme’s official website and Flipkart.
Realme C85 5G: Specifications
The Realme C85 5G measures 166.07 x 77.93 x 8.38 mm and weighs 215 grams. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 256 pixels per inch (PPI) density, 16.7 million colour depth, and 1200 nits (HBM) of peak brightness.
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Notably, the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 18GB.
It boasts a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree field of view, 5P, and PDAF autofocus. The phone also features an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree field of view and 4P lens.
It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, and has an IP69 Pro rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|up to 6GB RAM | 128GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP Sony IMX852 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree field of view, 5P; PDAF autofocus
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W
|Operating system (OS)
|Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
|IP rating
|IP69 Pro