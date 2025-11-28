ETV Bharat / technology

Realme C85 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz LCD Display Launched In India: Price , Specifications

The Realme C85 5G handset is available in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green colour options. ( Image Credit: Realme )

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the C85 5G in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery. This device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15 out of the box.

On a full charge, Realme claims that the C85 5G provides 50 hours of call time, 145 hours of audio playback, and 22 hours of video playback. Similarly, it can offer more than 46 hours of call time and over 18 hours of video playback under extreme cold and hot temperatures ranging from 20°C to 40°C.

Realme C85 5G: Price, availability

The Realme C85 5G is priced at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green colour options.

As part of the launch offers, the Realme C85 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, respectively, inclusive of coupons and price discounts.

The first sale of the device will begin on December 1, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Realme’s official website and Flipkart.