Realme C83 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Realme C83 5G comes in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. It is available in two shades.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the C83 5G in India. It features a 144Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP AI rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android. It comes in two colours, with an IP rating and military-grade shock resistance.
The Realme C83 5G is the latest addition to the C-Series lineup in India, including the C85 5G, C71, and C73 5G.
Realme C83 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Realme C83 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,499. It is offered in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colour options.
Because real performance ages well.— realme (@realmeIndia) March 7, 2026
With 4-Year Smooth Performance and powerful everyday features like a 7000mAh Titan Battery, 144Hz display, and advanced cooling, the #realmeC83 5G keeps everything running effortlessly for years. Runs longer, runs smoother.
Sale is Live… pic.twitter.com/7Bwkxbrwi0
The first sale of the Realme C83 5G starts today, March 7, 2026, and ends on March 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST. It will be available for purchase via the company’s official website (realme.com/in) and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker offers an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 and an additional Rs 500 exchange bonus for Realme users as part of a special loyalty bonus.
|Variant
|Price
|Offers
|Availability
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 13,499
|Rs 2,000 exchange bonus | Additional Rs 500 exchange bonus for Realme users
|Realme's official website | Flipkart
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,499
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 17,499
Realme C83 5G: Specifications
Realme C83 5G measures 166.3mm in length, 78.1mm in width, and 8.4mm in thickness. It weighs 212 grams. The phone features a 6.8-inch (1570 x 720 resolution) LCD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 900 nits (HBM) peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colours.
It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of emmc 5.1 storage. The RAM of the device can be virtually expanded up to 18GB (6GB onboard RAM + 12GB Dynamic RAM).
It boasts a single 13MP AI rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 77 degrees of Field of View (FOV). The device has a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 78 degrees of Field of View (FOV).
It packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The handset features ArmorShell protection for accidental drops and bumps. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme C83 5G runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the phone maker offers 4 years of lag-free experience for the device.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP (main) AI camera
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|15W (wired)
|Operating system (OS)
|Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP64