ETV Bharat / technology

Realme C83 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Realme C83 5G comes in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. It is available in two shades.

Realme C83 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Realme C83 5G in Blooming Purple shade. (Image Credit: Realme)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the C83 5G in India. It features a 144Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP AI rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android. It comes in two colours, with an IP rating and military-grade shock resistance.

The Realme C83 5G is the latest addition to the C-Series lineup in India, including the C85 5G, C71, and C73 5G.

Realme C83 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Realme C83 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,499. It is offered in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colour options.

The first sale of the Realme C83 5G starts today, March 7, 2026, and ends on March 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST. It will be available for purchase via the company’s official website (realme.com/in) and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker offers an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 and an additional Rs 500 exchange bonus for Realme users as part of a special loyalty bonus.

VariantPriceOffersAvailability
4GB + 64GBRs 13,499Rs 2,000 exchange bonus | Additional Rs 500 exchange bonus for Realme usersRealme's official website | Flipkart
4GB + 128GBRs 14,499
6GB + 128GBRs 17,499

Realme C83 5G: Specifications

Realme C83 5G measures 166.3mm in length, 78.1mm in width, and 8.4mm in thickness. It weighs 212 grams. The phone features a 6.8-inch (1570 x 720 resolution) LCD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 900 nits (HBM) peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colours.

Realme C83 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Realme C83 5G: Colour options (Image Credit: Realme)

It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of emmc 5.1 storage. The RAM of the device can be virtually expanded up to 18GB (6GB onboard RAM + 12GB Dynamic RAM).

It boasts a single 13MP AI rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 77 degrees of Field of View (FOV). The device has a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 78 degrees of Field of View (FOV).

Realme C83 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Realme C83 5G: Key features (Image Credit: Realme)

It packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The handset features ArmorShell protection for accidental drops and bumps. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme C83 5G runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the phone maker offers 4 years of lag-free experience for the device.

FeaturesDetails
Display144Hz | 6.8-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM + storage4GB + 64GB
4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
Rear camera13MP (main) AI camera
Front camera5MP
Battery7,000mAh
Charging capacity15W (wired)
Operating system (OS)Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
IP ratingIP64
Also Read: Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery, 144Hz 4D Curve+ AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

TAGGED:

REALME C83 5G PRICE
REALME C83 5G OFFERS
REALME C83 5G SPECIFICATIONS
REALME
REALME C83 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.