Realme C83 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the C83 5G in India. It features a 144Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP AI rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android. It comes in two colours, with an IP rating and military-grade shock resistance.

The Realme C83 5G is the latest addition to the C-Series lineup in India, including the C85 5G, C71, and C73 5G.

Realme C83 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Realme C83 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,499. It is offered in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colour options.

The first sale of the Realme C83 5G starts today, March 7, 2026, and ends on March 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST. It will be available for purchase via the company’s official website (realme.com/in) and Flipkart.