Realme C100x With 120Hz LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India
Realme has introduced the C100x in India. The budget handset comes in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides colour options.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has expanded its C-Series and launched the C100x in India. It sports a 120Hz LCD display, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 50MP AI rear camera, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. The handset runs Realme UI based on Android 16 out of the box.
Realme C100x: Price, availability, offers
The Realme C100x comes in sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 14,499. It is offered in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides colour options.
The phone will be available for sale on July 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST, via Realme's official website (realme.com), Flipkart, and select offline stores.
As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an exchange bonus of Rs 500 for Realme users and a 3-month No Cost EMI, as well.
Moreover, under Realme Care, customers can avail accidental warranty (for one year) for Rs 574.50, extended warranty (for one year) for 449.50, and screen damage protection (for one year) for Rs 399.50.
Realme C100x: Specifications
The Realme C100x measures 166.5mm in length, 78.2mm in width, and 8.8mm in thickness. It weighs 219 grams. The handset features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of brightness (HBM), 254ppi pixel density, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and more. It also has Panda-MN228 glass protection.
The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU. It packs 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC5.1 storage.
In terms of optics, the C100x has an AI-backed 50-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5P lens and 75-degree field of view at the rear. The phone has a 5MP front-facing camera.
The Realme C100x features an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that the device can offer up to 17 hours of navigation on a single charge.
For connectivity, the handset include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C port, and 3.5 mm jack. In terms of sensors, it includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and electronic compass. The device has a side mounted fingerpirnt sensor for authentication, and supports face unlock feature.
It comes with MIL-STD-810H standard for durability and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
The Realme C100x runs on Realme UI based on Android 16.