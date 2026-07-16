ETV Bharat / technology

Realme C100x With 120Hz LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India

Hyderabad: Realme has expanded its C-Series and launched the C100x in India. It sports a 120Hz LCD display, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 50MP AI rear camera, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. The handset runs Realme UI based on Android 16 out of the box.

Realme C100x: Price, availability, offers

The Realme C100x comes in sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 14,499. It is offered in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides colour options.

The phone will be available for sale on July 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST, via Realme's official website (realme.com), Flipkart, and select offline stores.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an exchange bonus of Rs 500 for Realme users and a 3-month No Cost EMI, as well.

Moreover, under Realme Care, customers can avail accidental warranty (for one year) for Rs 574.50, extended warranty (for one year) for 449.50, and screen damage protection (for one year) for Rs 399.50.

Realme C100x: Specifications