Realme 16x 5G Launched In India Starting From Rs 25,999
Realme 16x 5G is the fifth smartphone in the Realme 16 Series in India. The new device comes in Glory White and Endurance Brown colours.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the 16x 5G, expanding the Realme 16 Series in India. The new handset features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It runs RealmeUI 7.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.
In India, the Realme 16x 5G joins other smartphones in the 16 Series, including the Realme 16 5G, Realme 16T 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G.
Realme 16x 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Realme 16x 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999. It is offered in Glory White and Endurance Brown colours.
The all-new #realme16x 5G packs everything you need for super smooth performance from a 7000mAh Big Battery to a smooth 144Hz Display and much more, to keep every day effortless.— realme (@realmeIndia) August 12, 2026
Stay Smooth. Stay Unstoppable.
Starting at just ₹23,999*
Sale Starts 13th Aug, 12PM
*T&C apply… pic.twitter.com/1TLY23ShtN
The first sale of the Realme 16x 5G will be live on August 13, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), via Realme's official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.
The Chinese smartphone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 2,000 as part of launch offers. This brings down the effective price of the 4GB + 128GB variant to Rs 23,999, Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, and Rs 28,999 for the 6GB + 256GB model. In addition, Realme is also giving additional benefits of 50 per cent on Realme Care and a 9-month No Cost EMI plan with Bajaj Finserv.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 25,999
|Rs 23,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 27,999
|Rs 25,999
|6GB + 256GB
|Rs 30,999
|Rs 28,999
Realme 16x 5G: Specifications
The Realme 16x 5G measures 166.5mm in length, 78.2mm in width, and 8.8mm in thickness. It weighs 217 grams. The device features a 6.8-inch HD+ (1570 × 720 resolution) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits HBM peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 254 PPI pixel density. The screen comes with Panda 1681 protection.
It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with ARM Mal-G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For thermal management, the phone features a 5,300mm square+ AirFlow Vapour Cooling System, claimed to be the segment's biggest.
The device boasts an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered rear camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 75-degree Field of View (FOV), 5P lens, and Autofocus (AF). It has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree FOV and 4P lens.
With a massive 7000mAh Battery, the all-new #realme16x 5G keeps you powered through work, play and everything in between.— realme (@realmeIndia) August 12, 2026
Starting at just ₹23,999*
Sale Starts 13th Aug, 12PM
Stay tuned
*T&C apply
Know more: https://t.co/VuLvzmFyiYhttps://t.co/EWDtkOnRfW pic.twitter.com/Z63dzPu1EK
Battery is the key highlight of the Realme 16x 5G. It packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast wired charging and 6.5W wired reverse charging support. Realme claims that the handset on a single charge can last for 12.3 hours when gaming, 156.3 hours when listening to music, 19.1 hours when using GPS and navigation tools, and 29.6 hours when using Instagram. The phone comes with a battery health guarantee of six years.
It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and a Military-Grade Shock resistance certification, claimed to withstand a drops from heights of 1.8 metres.
The handset runs on RealmeUI 7.0 based on Android 16, with two years of operating system (OS) upgrades and three years of security patches.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|6GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) AI camera
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charing capacity
|45W (wired) | 6.5W (wired reverse)
|Operating system (OS)
|RealmeUI 7.0 based on Android 16
|OS upgrades and security patches
OS upgrades: 2 years
Security patches: 3 years