ETV Bharat / technology

Realme 16x 5G Launched In India Starting From Rs 25,999

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the 16x 5G, expanding the Realme 16 Series in India. The new handset features a 144Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It runs RealmeUI 7.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.

In India, the Realme 16x 5G joins other smartphones in the 16 Series, including the Realme 16 5G, Realme 16T 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 16x 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Realme 16x 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999. It is offered in Glory White and Endurance Brown colours.

The first sale of the Realme 16x 5G will be live on August 13, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), via Realme's official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

The Chinese smartphone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 2,000 as part of launch offers. This brings down the effective price of the 4GB + 128GB variant to Rs 23,999, Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, and Rs 28,999 for the 6GB + 256GB model. In addition, Realme is also giving additional benefits of 50 per cent on Realme Care and a 9-month No Cost EMI plan with Bajaj Finserv.