ETV Bharat / technology

Realme 16 Pro Series, Pad 3 5G, And Buds Air8 Set To Launch On January 6: Key Specifications Revealed

Hyderabad: Realme has confirmed the launch date of the 16 Pro Series 5G, Pad 3 5G, and Buds Air8 devices in India. They will be launched on January 6, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G comprises the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones. Ahead of the launch, Realme revealed several key specifications of these devices on its official website. For the Realme 16 Pro Series, the phone maker has shared details such as design, colour, camera, and operating system (OS). Meanwhile, Realme revealed the display, AI, and battery capacity for the Pad 3 5G, and audio technology for the Buds Air8 earbuds.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G

Realme revealed that the 16 Pro+ 5G handset will have a 200MP main camera and a 50MP periscope camera at the rear for extended focal length. The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G will feature the all-new LumaColor Algorithm in the rear camera setup, which will be TUV Rheinland certified. When capturing photos in Night Mode, both handsets will deliver vibrant images using technologies such as 3D Photon Matrix, brightness-balanced colour processing, and 16-bit RAW domain compute.

Realme claims that during daylight photography, both handsets will capture more vivid and brighter details, perform ultra-clear rendering, restore true hues, and redefine light and shadows in images.

Both devices will support All-Zoom capability while capturing 4K videos from the rear camera setup. They will feature five modes: Lively, Vivid, Emerald, Fresh, and Neon. The 16 Pro Series 5G will also include an AI Instant Clip editor, designed to make portrait videos “Reel-Ready.”