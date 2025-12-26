Realme 16 Pro Series, Pad 3 5G, And Buds Air8 Set To Launch On January 6: Key Specifications Revealed
The Realme 16 Pro Series includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G handsets.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has confirmed the launch date of the 16 Pro Series 5G, Pad 3 5G, and Buds Air8 devices in India. They will be launched on January 6, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G comprises the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones. Ahead of the launch, Realme revealed several key specifications of these devices on its official website. For the Realme 16 Pro Series, the phone maker has shared details such as design, colour, camera, and operating system (OS). Meanwhile, Realme revealed the display, AI, and battery capacity for the Pad 3 5G, and audio technology for the Buds Air8 earbuds.
Realme 16 Pro Series 5G
Realme revealed that the 16 Pro+ 5G handset will have a 200MP main camera and a 50MP periscope camera at the rear for extended focal length. The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G will feature the all-new LumaColor Algorithm in the rear camera setup, which will be TUV Rheinland certified. When capturing photos in Night Mode, both handsets will deliver vibrant images using technologies such as 3D Photon Matrix, brightness-balanced colour processing, and 16-bit RAW domain compute.
Launching on 6th Jan, 12 PM.
From wide group portraits to fine details,
the 200MP Portrait Master on the #realme16ProSeries keeps celebrations sharp and true to the moment!
Launching on 6th Jan, 12 PM.
Know More:https://t.co/Vk3a5ORmvH… pic.twitter.com/4NkaLOSQcS
Realme claims that during daylight photography, both handsets will capture more vivid and brighter details, perform ultra-clear rendering, restore true hues, and redefine light and shadows in images.
Both devices will support All-Zoom capability while capturing 4K videos from the rear camera setup. They will feature five modes: Lively, Vivid, Emerald, Fresh, and Neon. The 16 Pro Series 5G will also include an AI Instant Clip editor, designed to make portrait videos “Reel-Ready.”
Both handsets will come with AI Edit Genie 2.0, which includes AI StyleMe, AI LightMe filters.
In terms of colour options, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink — exclusively created for India. The Realme 16 Pro 5G will be offered in Pebble Grey and Orchid Purple, also exclusive to India.
Launching 6th Jan | 12 PM
Whether it’s notes, lectures, or quick revisions, the #realmePad3 keeps learning simple and uninterrupted.
Launching 6th Jan | 12 PM
Know More:https://t.co/dEXPLxTh5ihttps://t.co/EfYjjmKrLt pic.twitter.com/T6VNQtmAD1
The 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, while the 16 Pro 5G will use a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. Realme has not yet revealed the exact processors for these handsets.
Both smartphones will run Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with 3 years of OS updates and four years of Android security patches.
Notably, the Chinese phone maker has yet to reveal the display, battery and charging capacities of the upcoming smartphone series.
Realme Pad 3 5G and Buds Air8
Launching 6th Jan | 12 PM
Rooted in Urban Wild Design, the #realmeBudsAir8 blend thoughtful form with immersive AI sound.
Launching 6th Jan | 12 PM
Know More:https://t.co/tO2whmdfqvhttps://t.co/d1vsCyu1uB pic.twitter.com/5GHknajlYs
Realme has revealed that the Pad 3 will feature a 2.8K Book-view Display, Next AI for Pad, and a 12,200mAh Titan battery. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Air8 will support High-Resolution (Hi-Res) wireless Audio and Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC).