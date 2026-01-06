ETV Bharat / technology

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G With 200MP Rear Main Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Capacity Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the 16 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India. It includes the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and 16 Pro 5G handsets. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a 144Hz Curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 200MP triple rear camera setup, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro 5G sports a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G Chipset, a 200MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Both devices run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G: Price, availability, and bank offers

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 41,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. It is available in Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Master Gold colour options.