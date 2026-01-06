Realme 16 Pro Series 5G With 200MP Rear Main Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Capacity Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Realme 16 Pro Series handsets are rated IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K for dust and water resistance.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Realme has launched the 16 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India. It includes the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and 16 Pro 5G handsets. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a 144Hz Curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 200MP triple rear camera setup, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro 5G sports a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G Chipset, a 200MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Both devices run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.
Realme 16 Pro Series 5G: Price, availability, and bank offers
The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 41,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. It is available in Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Master Gold colour options.
Power, polish, and presence. All in one.— realme (@realmeIndia) January 6, 2026
The realme 16 Pro+ is finally here with 200MP portrait precision, premium design, and powerful performance together.
Starting at just ₹35,999/-
Pre-book now! pic.twitter.com/jq5qf559aN
The Realme 16 Pro 5G also comes in three RAM and storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, which are priced at Rs 31,999, Rs 33,999, and Rs 36,999, respectively. It is offered in Pebble Grey, Orchid Purple, and Master Gold shades.
Both devices are available for sale on January 9, 2026, at 12 Noon Indian Standard Time (IST), via Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.
As part of the launch offer, Realme provides an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 on 16 Pro+ 5G and 16 Pro 5G smartphones, respectively.
This makes the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G be priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.
Meanwhile, after discount, the Realme 16 Pro 5G costs Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
(This is a developing story)