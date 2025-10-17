ETV Bharat / technology

Ray Ban Meta Glasses Now Supports Deepika Padukone’s Voice, Hindi, UPI Payments And Diwali Features

Users can restyle their images with fireworks, rangoli effects, and more using the Diwali themed Restyle feature. ( Image Credit: Meta and Instagram/deepikapadukone )

Hyderabad: Meta has rolled out a new update, introducing the celebrity AI voice of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in its Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses. The voices of global celebrities like John Cena, Awkwafina, Judi Dench, and others are also present in the smartglasses. Along with this, the smartglasses now offer hands-free voice interactions and Hindi language support for UPI Lite payments. It also enables users to create festive-inspired restyles of their photos.

Padukone is likely the first Indian actress to lend her voice to Meta AI. It is worth noting that her collaboration with the tech giant comes at a time when several Indian celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Asha Bhonsle, and Arjit Singh, have gone to court to safeguard their personality rights amid growing misuse of their identity using AI-generated deepfakes.

Deepika Padukone’s AI celebrity voice

The new update allows users to interact with Meta AI on their Ray Ban Meta glasses using voice without the need to take out their phone. They just have to say “Hey Meta” to start conversations with the AI assistant. Users can use the smartglasses to quickly get answers to their queries, get trivia, a joke, a puzzle, or even translate a phrase. The Meta AI will respond to the user via the glasses.

In this update, Meta has also introduced an AI voice featuring Deepika Padukone, which is available in Indian English. Here is the list of other celebrities who have lent their voices to the AI assistant.

To change the AI voice on the smartglasses, users will have to go to the Meta AI app > Device settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice, and select the celebrity’s voice.