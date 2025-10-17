Ray Ban Meta Glasses Now Supports Deepika Padukone’s Voice, Hindi, UPI Payments And Diwali Features
The Ray-Ban Meta glasses now feature celebrity voices, including Awkwafina, John Cena, Judi Dench, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kristen Bell.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has rolled out a new update, introducing the celebrity AI voice of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in its Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses. The voices of global celebrities like John Cena, Awkwafina, Judi Dench, and others are also present in the smartglasses. Along with this, the smartglasses now offer hands-free voice interactions and Hindi language support for UPI Lite payments. It also enables users to create festive-inspired restyles of their photos.
Padukone is likely the first Indian actress to lend her voice to Meta AI. It is worth noting that her collaboration with the tech giant comes at a time when several Indian celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Asha Bhonsle, and Arjit Singh, have gone to court to safeguard their personality rights amid growing misuse of their identity using AI-generated deepfakes.
Deepika Padukone’s AI celebrity voice
The new update allows users to interact with Meta AI on their Ray Ban Meta glasses using voice without the need to take out their phone. They just have to say “Hey Meta” to start conversations with the AI assistant. Users can use the smartglasses to quickly get answers to their queries, get trivia, a joke, a puzzle, or even translate a phrase. The Meta AI will respond to the user via the glasses.
In this update, Meta has also introduced an AI voice featuring Deepika Padukone, which is available in Indian English. Here is the list of other celebrities who have lent their voices to the AI assistant.
- Awkwafina
- John Cena
- Judi Dench
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Kristen Bell
To change the AI voice on the smartglasses, users will have to go to the Meta AI app > Device settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice, and select the celebrity’s voice.
Meta AI Glasses now support Hindi
The smartglasses now support Hindi. To start using this language, open the Meta AI app on the user’s phone and go to Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice, and select Hindi as the preferred language.
Once it is done, users can give all commands in Hindi. From asking queries to taking photos, recording videos, or answering calls and texts.
Diwali-inspired photos with ‘Restyle this’
Meta has introduced a limited-time Diwali Restyle feature allowing users to decorate their photos with fireworks, rangoli effects, and more, with the help of voice commands.
To try this feature, users can capture a picture with the glasses by saying, “Hey Meta, restyle this”, and Meta AI will automatically turn the image into a Diwali-themed image. Users can view, save, or share these restyled images using the Meta AI app.
UPI payments using Meta AI Glasses
The tech giant is also testing UPI QR code payments directly via the Ray Ban Meta glasses, which were recently demonstrated at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. Under this feature, users can make a payment under Rs 1,000 by simply saying, “Hey Meta, Scan and Pay”. After which, the Meta AI will process the payment via UPI Lite through a WhatsApp-linked bank account.