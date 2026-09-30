ETV Bharat / technology

Range Rover Sport Electric Unveiled With 609km Range, Bookings Open In India

Hyderabad: Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) has unveiled the Range Rover Sport Electric and opened bookings for the SUV in India. It is the first fully electric model in the Range Rover Sport lineup and shares its platform with the previously launched Range Rover Electric, though it offers a slightly higher claimed WLTP range of 609km.

The Range Rover Sport Electric is built on JLR's 800-volt MLA Flex platform, the same architecture used by the Range Rover Electric. It uses the same 118.5kWh battery pack, but offers a claimed range of 609km, which is 9km more than the larger Range Rover Electric. The battery comes with an eight-year or 1.6 lakh km standard warranty, whichever comes first.

The Range Rover Sport Electric is expected to arrive in India by March 2027 as a fully built-up import. As an electric vehicle, it will not benefit from tariff concessions under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom), placing it above the standard non-SV Range Rover Sport.

The electric SUV is powered by a dual-motor setup and features an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain. JLR says the Range Rover Sport Electric delivers performance similar to the V8-powered Range Rover Sport. Together, the Range Rover Electric and the Range Rover Sport Electric mark the brand's entry into electric powertrains.

Range Rover Sport Electric produces 850Nm of torque, the highest torque figure offered on a Range Rover Sport. (Image Credit: Range Rover)

The dual electric motors produce up to 542.4bhp of power and 850Nm of torque, the highest torque figure ever offered on a Range Rover Sport. Charging is handled by a 350kW DC fast-charging system. JLR says the battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes, while a 10-minute charge can add up to 220km of range.

The electric Sport also has a body structure that is 61 per cent stiffer than the petrol version, with its centre of gravity sitting 73mm lower. Its chassis uses double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear setup, along with air suspension, twin-valve dampers, active roll control and all-wheel steering. Braking is handled by 380mm ventilated front discs with four-piston callipers, and 355mm discs at the rear.

The electric SUV features perforated Ultrafabrics in Light Cloud/Ebony and Ebony interior shades. (Image Credit: Range Rover)

Range Rover Sport Electric: Exterior and interior design

Visually, the electric model stays close to the petrol-powered Range Rover Sport. At the front, it features sleek LED headlights, an aerodynamically shaped black grille with horizontal detailing and an offset Land Rover badge. Range Rover lettering sits on the bonnet, with functional air vents built into the bumper.

The side profile includes 22-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts, EV-specific wheel caps and flush-fitting door handles. The pillars, roof and wing mirrors are finished in black. At the rear, the design remains familiar, with wraparound LED taillamps above a gloss-black panel carrying the Range Rover lettering. A black Sport badge sits on the tailgate, though there is no separate EV badge.

The Range Rover Sport Electric will be offered in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition variants. Buyers can also choose a Black Pack and Satin Wrap. The First Edition comes in Zadar Grey with a Satin Wrap, black contrast roof and 22-inch alloy wheels. Autobiography buyers can further personalise the SUC through Range Rover's Bespoke customisation service.

The cabin of the electric SUV resembles the petrol model. It features a three-spoke steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, a 13.1-inch touchscreen and a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, both with EV-specific models. The centre console and drive-mode selector stalk are carried over from the combustion-engine counterpart.

It carries 22-inch alloy wheels. (Image Credit: Range Rover)

The Sport Electric will have a five-seater configuration. Standard convenience features include a wireless smartphone charger, four-zone climate control, rear side window sunblinds, and more