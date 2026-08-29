Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards 2026: Unnikrishnan V And Entangled Studio Win Inaugural Honours
Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards seek to encourage emerging talent while acknowledging the contributions of independent creators shaping the future of Indian animation.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Mumbai: The Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards (RAEA) have been officially instituted, with young animator Unnikrishnan V receiving the inaugural 'Young Animator of the Year 2026' award, while Entangled Studio was adjudged the 'Best Indie Studio of the Year 2026'.
The awards ceremony was held on Friday at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, bringing together the country's finest creators, studios, students, and industry leaders for an evening dedicated to excellence and innovation in animation.
Purna Sujay Cherukuri, Director of Eenadu Television Private Limited, presented the awards to the recipients. A statement from the awards committee said the institution of the RAEA is to celebrate exceptional creativity, innovation, and artistic achievement across the industry.
"Inspired by the visionary legacy of media baron Shri Ramoji Rao, the awards seek to encourage emerging talent while acknowledging the contributions of independent creators shaping the future of Indian animation," the statement read.
The organisation billed it as "a significant step towards recognizing excellence in India’s growing animation ecosystem."
AnimationXpress, which hosted the awards as part of the eighth Animation & More (AM) Summit and the ANN Awards 2026 at the Nesco Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, termed the Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards as "highly prestigious." ETV Bal Bharat was associated as the Industry Partner Sponsor for the AM Summit and ANN Awards 2026.
"Over the years, the ANN Awards have celebrated excellence across the animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and XR industries, recognising outstanding talent and innovation that continue to shape the creative landscape," AnimationXpress said in its statement.
The event, it said, has achieved yet another significant milestone with the introduction of the Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards, inspired by the extraordinary legacy of the late Ramoji Rao Garu, whose vision transformed storytelling and built one of the world's most respected media and entertainment ecosystems.
"Alongside the Arnab Chaudhuri Awards, which honour the pioneering spirit of one of India’s most influential animation leaders, the addition of the Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards strengthens our commitment to celebrating both industry legends and the next generation of creative talent," it added.
Each winner received a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, an exclusive Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards trophy, a specially designed ETV Bal Bharat customised scarf and brooch, and a complimentary Ramoji Film City tour ticket valid for the winner and one accompanying guest.
As the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector continues its upward trajectory in India, initiatives such as the Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards are expected to play an important role in encouraging fresh talent, supporting independent creators, and reinforcing India's position as an emerging global hub for animation and digital storytelling.
The institution of the Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards comes a year after the Ramoji Group announced the Ramoji Excellence Awards in seven different categories: Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever.
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