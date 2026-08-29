ETV Bharat / technology

Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards 2026: Unnikrishnan V And Entangled Studio Win Inaugural Honours

CEO Entangled Studio Shubhranshu Singh (extreme left) and animator Unnikrishnan V receiving the awards from ETPL Director Purna Sujay Cherukuri in Mumbai on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards (RAEA) have been officially instituted, with young animator Unnikrishnan V receiving the inaugural 'Young Animator of the Year 2026' award, while Entangled Studio was adjudged the 'Best Indie Studio of the Year 2026'.

The awards ceremony was held on Friday at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, bringing together the country's finest creators, studios, students, and industry leaders for an evening dedicated to excellence and innovation in animation.

Purna Sujay Cherukuri, Director of Eenadu Television Private Limited, presented the awards to the recipients. A statement from the awards committee said the institution of the RAEA is to celebrate exceptional creativity, innovation, and artistic achievement across the industry.

"Inspired by the visionary legacy of media baron Shri Ramoji Rao, the awards seek to encourage emerging talent while acknowledging the contributions of independent creators shaping the future of Indian animation," the statement read.

The organisation billed it as "a significant step towards recognizing excellence in India’s growing animation ecosystem."

AnimationXpress, which hosted the awards as part of the eighth Animation & More (AM) Summit and the ANN Awards 2026 at the Nesco Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, termed the Ramoji Animation Excellence Awards as "highly prestigious." ETV Bal Bharat was associated as the Industry Partner Sponsor for the AM Summit and ANN Awards 2026.