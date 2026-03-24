ETV Bharat / technology

Rainwater Harvesting System With 'AI' - JNTU Student Develops 'Hydro Harvesting AI'

Hyderabad: Groundwater in cities is getting scarcer day by day. When summer comes, residents are forced to spend up to Rs 10,000 on water tankers. To find a permanent solution to this problem, Shivakumar Induri, a B.Tech student at JNTU Hyderabad, has come up with an invention called ‘Hydro Harvest AI’. A system for harvesting rainwater from rooftops has been developed using artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial data. This project has won the central ‘Jal Shakti Hackathon-2025’ award. On the occasion of World Water Day, on Monday, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) in Delhi, he received an award and a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh from Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. He explained the details of the project to Eenadu-ETV Bharat.

Hydro Harvest AI makes accurate estimates based on satellite images. First, the house is identified through GPS. The area is calculated by selecting the roof of the house on the satellite map. It analyses rainfall data of the last 30 years through AI and estimates how much water will fall on the house's rooftop. The software provides a complete report on the recommended tank size based on the available rainfall, as well as the diameter of the pipes. With the help of AI's data, tanks can be installed, and water can be conserved. This technology has been successfully tested by comparing it with engineering designs in Hyderabad.

Shivakumar on his vision

"I am from Korta village in Adilabad district. My parents, Induri Lakshmi and Ashok, are farmers. I am studying in the third year of GeoInformatics at JNTU Hyderabad. Seeing rainwater go to waste every monsoon, I got the idea to do something. Professors Ravi Shankar and Vijayalakshmi encouraged me to make it a reality. I will develop the app comprehensively and submit it to Jalshakti by April 30. I aspire to pursue such innovations in the future," said Shivakumar.