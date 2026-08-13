ETV Bharat / technology

Radiation Vest Tested On NASA Moonshot Can Cut Astronauts' Exposure In Solar Storms, Study Suggests

In this photo provided by NASA, Helga and Zohar, two female manikins in the Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment investigation, undergo post-flight payload inspections, Jan. 17, 2023, inside the Space Station Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida ( Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP )

Cape Canaveral: A new study suggests a protective vest tested on a manikin during NASA’s first Artemis moonshot could drastically cut the radiation exposure of lunar astronauts during severe solar storms.

Scientists reported Wednesday on the radiation-shielding vest worn around the moon by a female test dummy in 2022. No one was aboard that Artemis I debut flight, which paved the way for humanity’s long-awaited return to the moon in April by a flyby crew of four.

Radiation remains one of the biggest threats to astronauts as NASA works toward a moon base. Shielding garments could keep lunar crews safe when solar storms strike and even allow them to venture beyond their shelters if necessary, the U.S., German and Israeli team reported in the journal Science Advances.

A version of the vest was previously tested on the International Space Station. It didn't travel with the Artemis II astronauts since it was a short 10-day mission with limited room, but may wind up a carry-on for future moon crews.

In this photo provided by NASA, Helga and Zohar, two female manikins in the Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment investigation, undergo post-flight payload inspections, Jan. 17, 2023, inside the Space Station Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida (Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP)

Meant to be worn only during high-radiation and potentially cancer-causing solar events, the vest covers the most vulnerable human organs and tissue: lungs, stomach, bone marrow, breasts and ovaries. Women are believed to be especially susceptible to radiation-induced cancer.

Artemis I carried two female manikins that spent nearly a month flying to the moon and back. Dubbed Zohar and Helga, the manikins — each a life-size 3 feet from head to lower torso — were strapped into the passenger seats of NASA’s Orion capsule.