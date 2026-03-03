ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 17e Vs iPhone16e: Comparing Prices And Specifications - What's New?

On the left - iPhone 17e and on the right - iPhone 16e. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has expanded its existing iPhone 17 Series by introducing the iPhone 17e in India and global markets. It is currently the most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 17 lineup, adding meaningful improvements over last year’s iPhone 16e. At first glance, the differences between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16e seem subtle, but inside, the new phone features several notable changes, especially in performance, storage, and wireless charging. So, let’s see a quick comparison with the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 16e. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Comparison Price: The iPhone 17e features 256GB base storage and starts at Rs 64,900, whereas the iPhone 16e came with 128GB base storage for Rs 59,900. While the iPhone 17e starts higher, it actually costs less than the iPhone 16e for the 256GB variant. The table gives a better look at the price difference between the two devices: Storage Variant iPhone 16e Price (Rs) iPhone 17e Price (Rs) 128 GB 59,900 — 256 GB 69,900 64,900 512 GB 89,900 84,900 Design: Visually, both smartphones are identical to each other. They share the same dimensions of 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm. However, the iPhone 17e is 2 grams heavier than the iPhone 16e, as it weighs 169 grams. It is worth noting that iPhone 17e features a new colour, Soft Pink, joining the existing finishes of White and Black on the iPhone 16e. Display: Both devices share the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. However, the iPhone 17e offers Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the display compared to the previous-generation Ceramic Shield used on the iPhone 16e. Apple says it offers three times better scratch resistance.