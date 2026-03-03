Apple iPhone 17e Vs iPhone16e: Comparing Prices And Specifications - What's New?
Apple iPhone 17e comes with a new A19 chip with upgraded base storage. Here’s a quick comparison between the latest iPhone 17e and the iPhone16e.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has expanded its existing iPhone 17 Series by introducing the iPhone 17e in India and global markets. It is currently the most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 17 lineup, adding meaningful improvements over last year’s iPhone 16e.
At first glance, the differences between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16e seem subtle, but inside, the new phone features several notable changes, especially in performance, storage, and wireless charging. So, let’s see a quick comparison with the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 16e.
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Comparison
Price: The iPhone 17e features 256GB base storage and starts at Rs 64,900, whereas the iPhone 16e came with 128GB base storage for Rs 59,900. While the iPhone 17e starts higher, it actually costs less than the iPhone 16e for the 256GB variant. The table gives a better look at the price difference between the two devices:
|Storage Variant
|iPhone 16e Price (Rs)
|iPhone 17e Price (Rs)
|128 GB
|59,900
|—
|256 GB
|69,900
|64,900
|512 GB
|89,900
|84,900
Design: Visually, both smartphones are identical to each other. They share the same dimensions of 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm. However, the iPhone 17e is 2 grams heavier than the iPhone 16e, as it weighs 169 grams. It is worth noting that iPhone 17e features a new colour, Soft Pink, joining the existing finishes of White and Black on the iPhone 16e.
Display: Both devices share the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. However, the iPhone 17e offers Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the display compared to the previous-generation Ceramic Shield used on the iPhone 16e. Apple says it offers three times better scratch resistance.
Processor and Storage: The biggest upgrade in the iPhone 17e comes in its performance. It is powered by the latest A19 chipset compared to the A18 processor in the iPhone 16e. The new phone features a 6-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The iPhone 16e misses out on the 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators. In terms of storage, the iPhone 17e comes with a 256GB storage variant as standard, while the iPhone 16e starts with 128GB.
Camera: The camera department of both handsets remains the same. They feature a single 48MP Fusion rear camera system with a 2-in-1 camera system, up to 2x optical zoom options, and Dolby Vision support with up to 4K video recording at 60 fps. The main difference comes in the software improvement. The iPhone 17e features an enhanced Portrait mode that can recognise pets such as dogs and cats. It also captures depth information automatically, allowing users to turn their normal photos into portraits after capturing. This was something that the iPhone 16e struggled with, especially with non-human subjects. Both phones have a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front.
Battery and Charging capabilities: Apple has not specified the battery capacity of the iPhone 17e, but the battery life remains the same on paper as the iPhone 16e. The company claims that both devices can offer up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The charging department of the iPhone 17e comes with an improvement. It features a 15W MagSafe wireless charging support with a 20W adapter or higher, while the iPhone 16e supports a Qi wireless charging of up to 7.5W.
IP Rating: Both handsets feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Operating System: Both devices run iOS26 and Apple Intelligence features. However, the iPhone 17e is expected to offer a smoother experience of the operating system, compared to the iPhone 16e.
|Parameters
|iPhone 17e
|iPhone 16e
|Price (starting)
|Rs 64,900
|Rs 59,900
|Dimensions
|146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm
|Weight
|169 grams
|167 grams
|Colour
|Soft Pink
|-
|White
|White
|White
|Black
|Display
|60Hz | 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Processor
|A19
|A18
|RAM + storage
|-
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|8GB + 256GB
|8GB + 512GB
|8GB + 512GB
|Battery
|Up to 26 hours of videoplay on a single charge
|Charging capacity
|20W (wired) | 15W MagSafe (wireless)
|20W (wired) | Q1 wireless charging up to 7.5W
|IP rating
|IP68
|Operating System
|iOS26
The iPhone 17e features a faster processor, double starting storage, improved Portrait capabilities and MagSafe wireless charging support, all at the same price. All these upgrades make the iPhone 17e more practical than the iPhone 16e.
People who are looking for an upgrade, the switch from the iPhone 16e to the iPhone 17e may not feel essential. However, people who are jumping from older phones, especially the iPhone SE (2nd Gen), iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone SE (3rd Gen), will find that the switch will offer a more future-ready entry point into the Apple ecosystem.