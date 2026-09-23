Qualcomm Unveils Its First 2nm Chipsets, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 And Gen 6
Qualcomm has launched two new flagship chipsets, bringing agentic AI, better gaming and camera upgrades to premium smartphones.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Qualcomm has unveiled two new flagship mobile platforms, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, marking its biggest push yet into agentic AI for smartphones. They are built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC's) 2nm manufacturing process, making them the first 2nm processors from the company. It is worth noting that Qualcomm's latest chips are the third major processors built on a 2nm design, following Apple's A20 Pro and Samsung's Exynos 2600.
Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm, said the launch of two flagship platforms at once was a milestone for the company. He said, "As the agentic AI age evolves, our multi-flagship strategy allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible for mobile while bringing our latest AI innovations to a broader range of premium devices. By designing two innovative platforms, we're giving OEMs greater choice as we collectively shape the capabilities of the next generation of intelligent, personalised, mobile experiences.”
Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is described as Qualcomm's most powerful mobile platform yet. The premium processor is built on a 2nm process, which is designed to power the most advanced Android smartphones. It is paired with a custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU.
It brings several new features:
- Everyday Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents that work faster, adapt to users through the day, and feel more personal and reliable.
- Improved mobile gaming through Adreno Neural Fusion, which uses AI to produce smarter graphics, richer visuals, and longer play sessions.
- AI-powered camera upgrades, including Advanced Professional Video (APV) support and Intelligent Pixel Control, which improves scene understanding and deliver clearer, more natural photos and videos.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is built on the same custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU, a redesigned Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and the latest Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This allows the chip to bring many of the same breakthroughs in AI, gaming, imaging and connectivity to a wider range of top-tier smartphones, making premium features available on more devices.
Two platforms. One bold vision for the future of mobile.— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) September 22, 2026
Unveiled at #SnapdragonSummit, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are powered by the world's first mobile CPU to reach 5GHz, built for the age of agentic AI. pic.twitter.com/XvAv1mm5mb
The two chipsets will power the next generation of premium devices from leading global OEMs and smartphone brands, including Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, RedMagic, Vivo, and Xiaomi.