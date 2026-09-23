ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Unveils Its First 2nm Chipsets, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 And Gen 6

Both chipsets will be used in premium devices from brands such as Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, RedMagic, Vivo, and Xiaomi. ( Image Credit: Qualcomm )

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has unveiled two new flagship mobile platforms, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, marking its biggest push yet into agentic AI for smartphones. They are built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC's) 2nm manufacturing process, making them the first 2nm processors from the company. It is worth noting that Qualcomm's latest chips are the third major processors built on a 2nm design, following Apple's A20 Pro and Samsung's Exynos 2600. Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm, said the launch of two flagship platforms at once was a milestone for the company. He said, "As the agentic AI age evolves, our multi-flagship strategy allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible for mobile while bringing our latest AI innovations to a broader range of premium devices. By designing two innovative platforms, we're giving OEMs greater choice as we collectively shape the capabilities of the next generation of intelligent, personalised, mobile experiences.” Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6