ETV Bharat / technology

Snapdragon For India 2026: Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Mobile Processors

Both chipsets introduce Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI, a new feature designed to deliver lag-free navigation and smoother everyday interactions. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers 20 per cent faster app launches and 18 per cent less screen stutter, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 goes further with 43 per cent faster app launches and 25 per cent less screen stutter.

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced two new mobile platforms — the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 — aimed at bringing next-generation performance and efficiency to a wider range of smartphones.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is positioned for users who want more from their smartphones. It brings AI-powered camera enhancements for improved photo quality, along with the Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0, which is built to support smooth and sustained gaming. The platform delivers up to 21 per cent better GPU performance and is backed by Wi-Fi 7 and ultra-fast 5G connectivity, alongside what Qualcomm describes as exceptional battery life.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 targets everyday users who prioritise reliable performance and connectivity. It delivers up to 77 per cent improved GPU performance compared to its predecessor and brings 90FPS gameplay to the Snapdragon 4-series for the first time. The platform also supports Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) 5G connectivity, allowing simultaneous use of two active 5G or 4G connections without compromise.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5: Key Features (Image Credit: Qualcomm)

Chenwei Yan, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, said the launch reflects the company's commitment to delivering balanced performance across tiers. He said that "each platform is intentionally designed to strike the right balance of performance, power efficiency, and connectivity — helping our partners deliver next-generation smartphone experiences to more users globally."

Xiaomi's Vice President Jun Li also welcomed the announcement, saying the collaboration would bring meaningful innovation across smartphone price points. "We look forward to bringing these two new Snapdragon platforms to upcoming devices," he added.

Availability

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 will feature in upcoming devices from Honor and Redmi, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 will make its debut on handsets from OPPO, Realme, and Redmi.