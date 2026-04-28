ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm To Host 'Snapdragon for India' Event On May 7, Will Showcase New Technologies And Chips For Next-Gen Devices

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has officially announced the date for its annual event, Snapdragon for India. It will be conducted on May 7, 2026. In the event, Qualcomm will showcase its latest technologies. The company is expected to feature several breakthrough announcements and showcase its Artificial Intelligence (AI)- enabled Snapdragon devices. The upcoming annual event will be live-streamed, although details are yet to be confirmed.

Snapdragon for India: What to expect?

Qualcomm is expected to launch its 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor at the Snapdragon for India event. The US-based semiconductor company could also introduce AI-enabled laptops powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset. It is also expected to showcase an AI-powered SoC for wearable devices.

The tech major could also announce partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as Vivo and OnePlus. Notably, both these brands are set to launch their new set of devices in the country around the same time.

Vivo will launch and expand its flagship lineup, the X300 Series, by introducing the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India on May 6, 2026. Both devices will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch the Nord CE6 Series, including the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite smartphones. The Nord CE6 will carry a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.