Qualcomm To Host 'Snapdragon for India' Event On May 7, Will Showcase New Technologies And Chips For Next-Gen Devices
Qualcomm has confirmed its 'Snapdragon for India' event for May 7, where it is expected to launch the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Qualcomm has officially announced the date for its annual event, Snapdragon for India. It will be conducted on May 7, 2026. In the event, Qualcomm will showcase its latest technologies. The company is expected to feature several breakthrough announcements and showcase its Artificial Intelligence (AI)- enabled Snapdragon devices. The upcoming annual event will be live-streamed, although details are yet to be confirmed.
Snapdragon for India: What to expect?
Qualcomm is expected to launch its 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor at the Snapdragon for India event. The US-based semiconductor company could also introduce AI-enabled laptops powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset. It is also expected to showcase an AI-powered SoC for wearable devices.
The tech major could also announce partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as Vivo and OnePlus. Notably, both these brands are set to launch their new set of devices in the country around the same time.
Vivo will launch and expand its flagship lineup, the X300 Series, by introducing the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India on May 6, 2026. Both devices will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch the Nord CE6 Series, including the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite smartphones. The Nord CE6 will carry a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.
.#SnapdragonForIndia returns on May 7, and we’ve saved the best for now. Catch us LIVE for the big reveal.@Snapdragon pic.twitter.com/mzpwMAiclk— Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) April 27, 2026
Last year, Qualcomm used its Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025 in New Delhi to unveil new mobility technologies and announce tie-ups with Indian firms, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Royal Enfield. So this year, the semiconductor company is expected to roll out several Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive technologies.
OnePlus Nord CE6, Nord CE 6 Lite
The OnePlus Nord CE6 will be an upper mid-range handset featuring a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The device will be backed by a sizeable 8,000mAh battery. It will have an IP69/IP66/IP69K/IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite will be a mid-range device featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC, a 144Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery, and 4K video recording and motion photos capturing capabilities. Both devices will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE
The Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 200MP triple rear camera setup, a ZEISS-tuned telephoto extender, a 6,600mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and feature an IP68/IP69 rating.
The Vivo X300 FE will feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a modular camera support, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support.