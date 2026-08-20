ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Officially Teases Dual 8 Elite Chipsets Ahead Of Snapdragon Summit 2026

The Snapdragon Summit 2026 is scheduled to run from September 22 to 24 in Maui, Hawaii. ( Image Credit: X/@Snapdragon )

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has officially teased two Snapdragon flagship chipsets, 'Dual 8 Elites', ahead of its annual Snapdragon Summit happening next month. The announcement was posted on the company's X handle. The chipmaker confirmed that the next chapter of its agentic AI era would be unveiled at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit, scheduled to run from September 22 to 24 in Maui, Hawaii. Alongside the announcement, a 42-second teaser showed two unnamed Snapdragon chips with phrases such as "When Two Changes the Game", "Twice the Options", "Opportunity doubled". This indicates that two distinct high-end processors are on its way for a launch. With the help of this short video, Qualcomm shows three key pillars of its forthcoming chips. They would have enhanced connectivity, advanced camera functionality, and a powerful GPU built for immersive gaming experiences. To demonstrate its gaming performance, the chip maker used a clip from the mobile game Neverness to Everness (NTE), suggesting both processors will have improved graphical upgrades over their predecessors. Qualcomm is yet to confirm the names or technical specifications of these SoCs. Successors of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5