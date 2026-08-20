Qualcomm Officially Teases Dual 8 Elite Chipsets Ahead Of Snapdragon Summit 2026
Qualcomm has confirmed that two flagship Snapdragon chips are arriving at its September summit, with a high-performance Pro variant to power next-gen Ultra phones.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Qualcomm has officially teased two Snapdragon flagship chipsets, 'Dual 8 Elites', ahead of its annual Snapdragon Summit happening next month. The announcement was posted on the company's X handle. The chipmaker confirmed that the next chapter of its agentic AI era would be unveiled at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit, scheduled to run from September 22 to 24 in Maui, Hawaii. Alongside the announcement, a 42-second teaser showed two unnamed Snapdragon chips with phrases such as "When Two Changes the Game", "Twice the Options", "Opportunity doubled". This indicates that two distinct high-end processors are on its way for a launch.
With the help of this short video, Qualcomm shows three key pillars of its forthcoming chips. They would have enhanced connectivity, advanced camera functionality, and a powerful GPU built for immersive gaming experiences. To demonstrate its gaming performance, the chip maker used a clip from the mobile game Neverness to Everness (NTE), suggesting both processors will have improved graphical upgrades over their predecessors.
Qualcomm is yet to confirm the names or technical specifications of these SoCs.
The next chapter of the agentic AI era begins at #SnapdragonSummit.— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) August 19, 2026
When Two Changes the Game. See the reveal on September 22. pic.twitter.com/4S1SSvJ1fk
Successors of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
According to reports, the two chips are expected to be called the Snapdragon Elite Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, with internal model numbers as SM8950 and SM8975, respectively. Tipster Digital Chat Station says both processors will be manufactured on TSMC's advanced 2nm process, which will be a notable upgrade from the current Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
On the CPU side, both chips are said to share a 2+3+2 Oryon core arrangement, comprising two prime cores, three performance cores, and three efficiency cores. However, the real divide lies in graphics hardware and memory.
The standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is expected to feature the Adreno 845 GPU with 12MB of dedicated graphics memory (GMEM), paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The Pro variant, on the other hand, could sport an Adreno 850 GPU with 18MB of GMEM, and support the faster LPDDR6 memory as standard.
Which phones will get the new chipsets?
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is expected to be reserved for a select group of ultra-premium handsets, due to its higher production costs. Samsung's Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature this chipset in the US and other Western markets. While Xiaomi's 18 Ultra and Redmi's K100 Pro Max are likely to be among the Chinese OEM devices tipped for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip.
Meanwhile, the standard Gen 6 SoC is expected to feature across broader flagship devices, including the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.