ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Launched Snapdragon C Processor To Bring AI-Capable Computing To Budget Laptops

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced the launch of a new Snapdragon processor, C. It is designed to bring modern, AI-capable computing to affordable laptops without compromising on battery life or everyday performance. The chipset is aimed mainly at entry-tier devices priced from $300 (approximately Rs 28497.80) and above, with Qualcomm positioning it as an accessible option for students, families, and small businesses. Devices powered by the new platform are expected to reach retail shelves later this year, with leading original equipment manufacturers, including Acer, HP, and Lenovo, making hardware around the chip.

What Snapdragon C offers

The Snapdragon C platform is engineered to tackle everyday tasks for users who do web browsing, video streaming, video calls, and general productivity. Qualcomm says that the chipset delivers responsive performance while keeping devices cool and quiet, a balance that has historically been difficult to achieve at the entry-level price point.

Integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) has been the key addition in the Snapdragon C processor. It brings on-device AI capabilities to the entry-tier for laptops. While Qualcomm has not detailed specific AI features enabled by the NPU, its presence signals the company's intent to extend AI functionality beyond premium-tier hardware.