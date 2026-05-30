Qualcomm Launched Snapdragon C Processor To Bring AI-Capable Computing To Budget Laptops
Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon C Platform, a new entry-tier processor targeting laptops priced from $300, aimed at students, families, and small businesses.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced the launch of a new Snapdragon processor, C. It is designed to bring modern, AI-capable computing to affordable laptops without compromising on battery life or everyday performance. The chipset is aimed mainly at entry-tier devices priced from $300 (approximately Rs 28497.80) and above, with Qualcomm positioning it as an accessible option for students, families, and small businesses. Devices powered by the new platform are expected to reach retail shelves later this year, with leading original equipment manufacturers, including Acer, HP, and Lenovo, making hardware around the chip.
What Snapdragon C offers
The Snapdragon C platform is engineered to tackle everyday tasks for users who do web browsing, video streaming, video calls, and general productivity. Qualcomm says that the chipset delivers responsive performance while keeping devices cool and quiet, a balance that has historically been difficult to achieve at the entry-level price point.
Integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) has been the key addition in the Snapdragon C processor. It brings on-device AI capabilities to the entry-tier for laptops. While Qualcomm has not detailed specific AI features enabled by the NPU, its presence signals the company's intent to extend AI functionality beyond premium-tier hardware.
Work, study, stream, repeat on a single charge. Our Snapdragon C Platform is delivering a massive upgrade to entry-tier laptops - get responsive everyday performance, incredible battery life and AI capabilities all in cool, quiet designs. So you can stay productive wherever the… pic.twitter.com/De3FGljJXJ— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) May 28, 2026
Along with an integrated NPU, power efficiency is also central to the chipset's design philosophy. Qualcomm says Snapdragon C is built for all-day battery life, allowing manufacturers to produce slim, lightweight devices that do not require frequent charging. which is a practical consideration for students and users who are always in a move.
Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm Technologies, said the platform was created in response to rising costs and shifting user expectations. "We're delivering modern computing experiences that help our ecosystem reach new audiences and expanding access to reliable, efficient technology for students, families, customer-facing small businesses, and beyond," he said.
The introduction of Snapdragon C platform reflects Qualcomm's broader push to grow its presence in the Windows PC market beyond the premium segment, where its Snapdragon X series chips have already gained traction. By extending Qualcomm's chipsets to lower spec laptops, the company is looking to compete more directly with established budget chip suppliers.