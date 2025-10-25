ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Launched Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, Supporting 200MP Camera, 144Hz Display For Mid-Range Smartphones

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 runs up to 36 per cent faster and 59 per cent enhanced graphics for smoother gaming and high-end usage. ( Image Credit: Qualcomm )

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has introduced a new chipset, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, for mid-range smartphones. It is the successor of the existing Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, which was launched last year. The latest SoC is built on a 4nm process technology and features significant upgrades in both performance and graphics. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 runs up to 36 per cent faster and 59 per cent enhanced graphics for smoother gaming and high-end usage.

Which smartphone will get the new chipset

Qualcomm has not yet confirmed which brands will feature the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It is expected that smartphone brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola might launch their handsets with the latest chipset. This means that within the coming months, mid-range smartphones could feature the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset in India and globally.

A chipset for gamers and camera lovers

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming, which supports features such as Variable Rate Shading, Game Quick Touch, and 144Hz FHD+.

Variable Rate Shading (VRS) is a GPU optimisation technique that enhances the performance of a game by selectively reducing the number of pixel shading operations in less visually important areas of an image.

Qualcomm’s Game Quick Touch feature helps reduce touch latency in games by decreasing the time between a player’s touch and the action appearing on screen, leading to a faster and more responsive experience.