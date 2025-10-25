Qualcomm Launched Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, Supporting 200MP Camera, 144Hz Display For Mid-Range Smartphones
The latest processor supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming, which features Variable Rate Shading (VRS), Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, and 144Hz FHD+ display support.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Qualcomm has introduced a new chipset, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, for mid-range smartphones. It is the successor of the existing Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, which was launched last year. The latest SoC is built on a 4nm process technology and features significant upgrades in both performance and graphics. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 runs up to 36 per cent faster and 59 per cent enhanced graphics for smoother gaming and high-end usage.
Which smartphone will get the new chipset
Qualcomm has not yet confirmed which brands will feature the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It is expected that smartphone brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola might launch their handsets with the latest chipset. This means that within the coming months, mid-range smartphones could feature the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset in India and globally.
Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, which will deliver flagship-level performance even in mid-range smartphones.
Here is the list of specs and features of Snapdragon 6s Gen 4:
Image credit: Qualcomn
A chipset for gamers and camera lovers
The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming, which supports features such as Variable Rate Shading, Game Quick Touch, and 144Hz FHD+.
Variable Rate Shading (VRS) is a GPU optimisation technique that enhances the performance of a game by selectively reducing the number of pixel shading operations in less visually important areas of an image.
Qualcomm’s Game Quick Touch feature helps reduce touch latency in games by decreasing the time between a player’s touch and the action appearing on screen, leading to a faster and more responsive experience.
Meanwhile, the 144Hz FHD+ support allows the device to display a sharp 1080 pixels resolution image at an ultra-smooth refresh rate of 144 times per second.
With the help of these features, users will be able to enjoy heavy mobile games like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), or Asphalt, with enhanced touch responses, smoother graphics, and higher frame rates (FPS).
In terms of the camera, the new 6s Gen 4 chipset has the following features:
- It comes with the dual 12-bit Qualcomm Spectra Image Sensor Processor (ISP) for improved image processing.
- It will support up to 200MP photo capturing capability.
- The processor will enable devices to support a 32MP single camera or a 16MP + 16MP dual camera setup with Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL).
- It will support 2K HDR video recording, along with 720p at 240 FPS slow motion video.
- It will be able to capture better low-light photos with hardware-based Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR).
Performance and connectivity
As the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset is built on a 4nm node, it will offer a longer battery life and improved performance than its predecessor. This means that users will be able to play games, use the camera, and browse with 5G connectivity on the handset in a power-efficient manner.
The latest chipset supports connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual Bluetooth antennas, making multi-device connectivity more stable.
It also supports satellite systems like GPS, NavIC, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, and Beidou.
Snapdragon 6s Gen 4: Features
|Features
|Details
|Processor
|4nm (TSMC) process technology
|CPU
|Structure 4x A720 performance cores (up to 2.4GHz) + 4x A520 efficiency cores (up to 1.8GHz)
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno GPU (up to 59% faster graphics)
|display
|FHD+ support @144Hz refresh rate
|Camera Support
|Up to 200MP photo capture, 2K HDR video recording
|network
|Snapdragon 5G Modem (mmWave + Sub-6GHz)
|Download Speed
|5G download speeds up to 2.9Gbps
|audio
|Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codec + Snapdragon Sound Support
|Charging
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
|Memory
|LPDDR5x (3200 MHz) and LPDDR4x (2100 MHz) support
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual BT Antennas
|GPS System
|Global GNSS support including NavIC
|Storage
|UFS 3.1 support
|port
|USB-C 3.1