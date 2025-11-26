ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Will Power India-Spec OnePlus 15R

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has expanded its mobile chipset lineup by introducing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The latest chipset is positioned below the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 System-on-a-Chip (SoC), but still offers significant performance and efficiency enhancement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, launched in 2023.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor is designed to deliver Qualcomm’s latest performance and efficiency upgrades to upper mid-segment handsets, often called flagship-killer smartphones.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset: Features

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is built on a 3nm process and uses Qualcomm’s custom-built Oryon CPU architecture. It has two prime cores clocked at 3.8GHz and six performance cores clocked at 3.32GHz.

In terms of performance, Qualcomm states that this chipset delivers a 36 per cent improvement in CPU performance and an 11 per cent improvement in GPU performance, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company also mentioned that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is 46 per cent faster in artificial intelligence (AI) performance.