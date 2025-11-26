ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Will Power India-Spec OnePlus 15R

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset offers a 36 per cent enhancement in CPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Qualcomm Announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Will Feature In India-Spec OnePlus 15R
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset has two prime cores clocked at 3.8GHz. (Image Credit: Qualcomm)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has expanded its mobile chipset lineup by introducing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The latest chipset is positioned below the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 System-on-a-Chip (SoC), but still offers significant performance and efficiency enhancement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, launched in 2023.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor is designed to deliver Qualcomm’s latest performance and efficiency upgrades to upper mid-segment handsets, often called flagship-killer smartphones.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset: Features

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is built on a 3nm process and uses Qualcomm’s custom-built Oryon CPU architecture. It has two prime cores clocked at 3.8GHz and six performance cores clocked at 3.32GHz.

In terms of performance, Qualcomm states that this chipset delivers a 36 per cent improvement in CPU performance and an 11 per cent improvement in GPU performance, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company also mentioned that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is 46 per cent faster in artificial intelligence (AI) performance.

In terms of power efficiency, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset offers 42 per cent CPU, 28 per cent GPU, and 13 per cent overall SoC power savings. The chipset can support triple AI Image Signal Processors (ISP) or cameras, along with Snapdragon’s Audio Sense and Night Vision features.

The Snapdragon Audio Sense feature enhances audio-capturing capabilities by enabling audio zoom and advanced wind noise reduction during video recording.

Qualcomm Announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Will Feature In India-Spec OnePlus 15R
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset - Features (Image Credit: Qualcomm)

For gaming, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset includes key features such as Sliced Adreno GPU, multi-threaded performance, mesh shading, and support for up to 165Hz Frames Per Second (FPS) gaming experiences.

For connectivity, the new SoC integrates a 5G Modem-RF System, FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System, and Bluetooth 6.0 technology.

Qualcomm Announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Will Feature In India-Spec OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (Image Credit: OnePlus)

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 supports agentic AI assistants, multi-modal AI activation, and Qualcomm Sensing Hub.

Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC will first be used in OnePlus devices, starting from the OnePlus 15R, which will be released on December 17, 2025. In the coming weeks, smartphone brands such as iQOO, Motorola, Vivo, and others are expected to use this new chipset in their upcoming devices.

