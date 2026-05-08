ETV Bharat / technology

QR Code Phishing Fastest-Growing Email Threat In Q1 2026, Microsoft Warns

Hyderabad: QR code phishing emerged as the fastest-growing form of email-based cyberattack in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), according to a report from Microsoft Threat Intelligence and the Microsoft Defender Security Research Team. It highlights a rapidly evolving threat environment in which attackers are deploying increasingly sophisticated methods to bypass security systems and harvest user credentials.

Between January and March 2026, Microsoft's systems detected approximately 8.3 billion email-based phishing threats, highlighting the scale at which cybercriminals are operating.

QR Code Phishing Surges 146 Per Cent

Among all the attack types recorded in Q1 2026, the report showcased that QR code phishing has the most dramatic growth. Attack volumes rose from 7.6 million in January to 18.7 million in March, which is a 146 per cent increase over the three months. Microsoft noted that following a brief decline in January, volumes surged significantly in both February and March, reaching their highest monthly level in at least a year by the end of Q1 2026.

Trend of QR code phishing attacks by weekly volume (November 2025 – March 2026) (Image Credit: Microsoft)

How does QR Code Phishing work?

The technique works by embedding malicious Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) within scannable QR code images, which are then distributed via email, either within the body of a message or as an attachment. As these malicious links are concealed within an image rather than presented as a raw URL, they can evade many automated scanning tools that would otherwise flag suspicious links.