QR Code Phishing Fastest-Growing Email Threat In Q1 2026, Microsoft Warns
Microsoft's threat report reveals QR code phishing as the fastest-growing email attack, surging 146 per cent between January and March amid 8.3 billion detected threats.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: QR code phishing emerged as the fastest-growing form of email-based cyberattack in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), according to a report from Microsoft Threat Intelligence and the Microsoft Defender Security Research Team. It highlights a rapidly evolving threat environment in which attackers are deploying increasingly sophisticated methods to bypass security systems and harvest user credentials.
Between January and March 2026, Microsoft's systems detected approximately 8.3 billion email-based phishing threats, highlighting the scale at which cybercriminals are operating.
QR Code Phishing Surges 146 Per Cent
Among all the attack types recorded in Q1 2026, the report showcased that QR code phishing has the most dramatic growth. Attack volumes rose from 7.6 million in January to 18.7 million in March, which is a 146 per cent increase over the three months. Microsoft noted that following a brief decline in January, volumes surged significantly in both February and March, reaching their highest monthly level in at least a year by the end of Q1 2026.
How does QR Code Phishing work?
The technique works by embedding malicious Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) within scannable QR code images, which are then distributed via email, either within the body of a message or as an attachment. As these malicious links are concealed within an image rather than presented as a raw URL, they can evade many automated scanning tools that would otherwise flag suspicious links.
CAPTCHA-Gated Attacks and Other Tactics
Apart from QR codes, Microsoft's report also documented a rise in CAPTCHA-gated phishing, a method in which attackers deploy fake versions of human-verification tests as a decoy to obscure malicious content. “By forcing users to engage with the CAPTCHA before accessing the payload, threat actors reduce the likelihood of automated scanning tools identifying the threat and increase the chances of successful credential harvesting or malware delivery,” said the report.
CAPTCHA-gated phishing was facilitated through a range of file formats, including HTML attachments, SVG files, PDFs, and DOC/DOCX documents, as well as email-embedded URLs, with attacker preferences shifting across the quarter.
The report also noted that cybercriminals used fake corporate confidentiality disclaimers to mimic the legal boilerplate commonly found at the bottom of business emails, a social engineering tactic designed to fool recipients into a false sense of legitimacy.
Link-based email threats accounted for 78 per cent of attacks in January, with malicious payloads making up a further 19 per cent, though these proportions fluctuated as the quarter progressed.
FBI Also Raises the Alarm
In March 2026, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) published a separate advisory warning of ongoing phishing campaigns attributed to cyber actors linked to Russian Intelligence Services (RIS). The advisory mentioned that the phishing campaign aimed to bypass encryption to compromise individual user accounts, including current and former US government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists.