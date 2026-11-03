ETV Bharat / technology

From GTA 6, Void/Breaker To Barbie Rewind: List Of Games Launching On PS5 In November 2026

Gamers have been waiting for GTA 6 for years, and now it's finally about to be released. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6, will launch on PlayStation 5 (PS5) on November 19, 2026, ending a 13 year from its predecessor in the Series, the GTA V.

GTA 6 is the biggest title in a very busy time for PS gamers. Many other new games are due in November, and some old classics return in fresh form.

PlayStation has shared the full list itself. Early November releases PlayStation has launched Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered and Zero Parades: Director's Cut today, November 3. The former is an old monster-fighting game, which features a new look, 12 monsters, and local and online multiplayer. The latter, on the other hand, is a talk-based role-playing game from the ZA/UM studio. On November 4, Void/Breaker and CRYMELIGHT will be released. CRYMELIGHT is a card-building game based on the story of Wonderland. On November 5, Where The Seeds Fall, K-Pop Rising: Dream to Shine and Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School go live. In K-Pop Rising, players can live the dream of becoming a K-Pop star. Escape Academy 2 offers escape-room puzzles set on a campus.