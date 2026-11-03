From GTA 6, Void/Breaker To Barbie Rewind: List Of Games Launching On PS5 In November 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is the most anticipated title on the PS5 lineup, alongside other games like Void/Breaker and Warhammer Survivors.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6, will launch on PlayStation 5 (PS5) on November 19, 2026, ending a 13 year from its predecessor in the Series, the GTA V.
GTA 6 is the biggest title in a very busy time for PS gamers. Many other new games are due in November, and some old classics return in fresh form.
PlayStation has shared the full list itself.
This month on PlayStation 🦖 November 3 - Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered 🤖 November 4 - Void/Breaker 🌱 November 5 - Where The Seeds Fall 🧌 November 10 - Warhammer Survivors 🦔 November 12 - Sonic Pico Park 🐎 November 12 - Barbie Rewind 🌆 November 19 - Grand Theft Auto VI— PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 2, 2026
Early November releases
PlayStation has launched Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered and Zero Parades: Director's Cut today, November 3. The former is an old monster-fighting game, which features a new look, 12 monsters, and local and online multiplayer. The latter, on the other hand, is a talk-based role-playing game from the ZA/UM studio. On November 4, Void/Breaker and CRYMELIGHT will be released. CRYMELIGHT is a card-building game based on the story of Wonderland.
On November 5, Where The Seeds Fall, K-Pop Rising: Dream to Shine and Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School go live. In K-Pop Rising, players can live the dream of becoming a K-Pop star. Escape Academy 2 offers escape-room puzzles set on a campus.
Mid- and late-November releases
Warhammer Survivors comes out on November 10. Sonic Pico Park and Barbie Rewind follow on November 12.
On November 24, Gothic 3 Classic makes its PS5 debut. This action role-playing classic now has community fixes and better graphics. It tells the story of a war between orcs and humans in the land of Myrtana.
Something for every player
Along with GTA 6, the month brings games in many styles. Fans of monster fights can pick Godzilla. Those who like story-led games can try Zero Parades or Gothic 3 Classic. Players who prefer something light may enjoy K-Pop Rising or Escape Academy 2.
Gamers can also try the smaller titles before GTA 6 lands. All the games will be available on the PlayStation Store.