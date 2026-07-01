ETV Bharat / technology

Proud Moment For India: IIT Jodhpur Gets Full-Time Membership Of World's Largest Particle Physics Lab, Pioneer In World Wide Web

Jodhpur: In a significant milestone marking India's growing contribution to global mega-science collaborations, the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) in Rajasthan has become a full-time member of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) collaboration at CERN (Geneva, Switzerland). CERN is the world's largest particle physics laboratory and home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the most powerful particle accelerator ever built.

“A proud milestone for India! IITJ is now a Full Member of the CMS Collaboration at CERN contributing to frontier research at the LHC in particle physics, detector tech & AI/ML under Dr Lata Panwar and Dr. Jitendra Kumar. Strengthening India's role in global science,” IIT Jodhpur wrote on its official X handle.

It said that as part of one of the world’s largest international scientific collaborations, IIT Jodhpur will contribute to cutting-edge research at the CMS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland, through research in fundamental physics, detector development, and scientific computing.

With this prestigious membership, IIT Jodhpur joins an elite international community of leading universities and research institutions working together to answer some of humanity's most profound scientific questions—such as what the universe is made of, how it began, and what the smallest, fundamental particles of matter are.

Added Responsibility With Full CMS CERN Membership

As a full member, IIT Jodhpur will now directly participate in the CMS collaboration's long-term scientific program. Researchers from the institute will contribute to cutting-edge research in particle physics, develop next-generation detector technologies, and employ advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to analyze the vast amounts of data generated by particle collisions at the Large Hadron Collider.

IIT Jodhpur’s CMS program will be led by faculty members Dr Lata Panwar and Dr Jitendra Kumar, both of whom possess extensive experience at CERN. They have previously worked as researchers with the internationally renowned ATLAS, ALICE, and CMS collaborations at CERN, making significant contributions to experimental particle physics.