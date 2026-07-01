Proud Moment For India: IIT Jodhpur Gets Full-Time Membership Of World's Largest Particle Physics Lab, Pioneer In World Wide Web
The full-time membership at Geneva-based CERN, credited with the inception of the World Wide Web, is seen as a major shot in the arm.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a significant milestone marking India's growing contribution to global mega-science collaborations, the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) in Rajasthan has become a full-time member of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) collaboration at CERN (Geneva, Switzerland). CERN is the world's largest particle physics laboratory and home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the most powerful particle accelerator ever built.
“A proud milestone for India! IITJ is now a Full Member of the CMS Collaboration at CERN contributing to frontier research at the LHC in particle physics, detector tech & AI/ML under Dr Lata Panwar and Dr. Jitendra Kumar. Strengthening India's role in global science,” IIT Jodhpur wrote on its official X handle.
🌍 A proud milestone for India!— Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (@iitjodhpur) July 1, 2026
IITJ is now a Full Member of the CMS Collaboration at @CERN, contributing to frontier research at the LHC in particle physics, detector tech & AI/ML under Dr. Lata Panwar & Dr. Jitendra Kumar.
Strengthening India's role in global science. 🇮🇳✨ pic.twitter.com/Pyno0ntXi8
It said that as part of one of the world’s largest international scientific collaborations, IIT Jodhpur will contribute to cutting-edge research at the CMS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland, through research in fundamental physics, detector development, and scientific computing.
With this prestigious membership, IIT Jodhpur joins an elite international community of leading universities and research institutions working together to answer some of humanity's most profound scientific questions—such as what the universe is made of, how it began, and what the smallest, fundamental particles of matter are.
Added Responsibility With Full CMS CERN Membership
As a full member, IIT Jodhpur will now directly participate in the CMS collaboration's long-term scientific program. Researchers from the institute will contribute to cutting-edge research in particle physics, develop next-generation detector technologies, and employ advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to analyze the vast amounts of data generated by particle collisions at the Large Hadron Collider.
IIT Jodhpur’s CMS program will be led by faculty members Dr Lata Panwar and Dr Jitendra Kumar, both of whom possess extensive experience at CERN. They have previously worked as researchers with the internationally renowned ATLAS, ALICE, and CMS collaborations at CERN, making significant contributions to experimental particle physics.
Their outstanding scientific work was also recognized with the 2025 'Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics,' awarded to researchers associated with CERN's Large Hadron Collider collaborations.
Reacting to the achievement, Prof Avinash Agarwal, Director IIT Jodhpur said that becoming a full member of the CMS collaboration at CERN marks a significant milestone in the institute's journey towards global scientific excellence.
“This achievement reflects the institute's commitment to advancing cutting-edge research that not only seeks answers to fundamental scientific questions but also fosters technological innovation,” he said.
Prof Agarwal noted that participation in one of the world's most prestigious scientific collaborations offers unparalleled opportunities for the institute's faculty, researchers, and students to work alongside renowned global scientists and contribute to discoveries that will shape humanity's understanding of the universe. It also strengthens India's growing leadership in global science and technology, he said.
About CERN
CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) has long been recognized as a hub for groundbreaking scientific innovation. Beyond its monumental discoveries in particle physics, the organization is credited with the inception of the World Wide Web—demonstrating how curiosity-driven fundamental research can create technologies that profoundly transform society. With this significant achievement, IIT Jodhpur has taken a major step forward on the global stage of cutting-edge science.
About CMS
The CMS (Compact Muon Solenoid) experiment is one of the key experiments at CERN's Large Hadron Collider. It gained worldwide attraction for the historic 2012 discovery of the Higgs boson (commonly referred to as the "God Particle"), which stands as one of the greatest scientific discoveries of the 21st century.
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