ETV Bharat / technology

Project Solara: Microsoft Unveils New OS For AI-Agent Gadgets, Shows Off Concept Devices

Project Solara is currently in its early-stage limited to concept hardwares. ( Image Credit: Commandline (Microsoft) )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has unveiled Project Solara, a new platform that could fundamentally change how people interact with computing devices. Announced at Build 2026, Solara is designed for what the company calls "agent-first devices", systems that run AI agents instead of traditional applications, shifting the core unit of computing from apps to tasks.

At the core, Solara is a chip-to-cloud platform built on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) base, layered with Microsoft's enterprise stack, including identity management via Entra ID, device management through Intune, and Copilot-powered agents. The system is designed to operate across both local hardware and cloud infrastructure.

How will Solara work?

In a conventional setup, even routine workflows demand switching between multiple applications. Scheduling a meeting, summarising documents, and sending follow-ups each require separate tools. Solara attempts to eliminate that fragmentation.

Rather than opening individual apps, users provide commands or prompts. The system then interprets the intent and orchestrates the workflow in the background, deciding which services to call, how data is retrieved, and how results are presented. all without requiring the user to interact directly with any underlying application.

Traditional Computing Framewrok vs Project Solara's Framework (Image Credit: Commandline (Microsoft))

How is Solara structured?

Solara operates across three distinct layers. The device layer is built on AOSP, handling hardware-level functions such as connectivity, sensors, and security, with Microsoft's enterprise identity and management tools integrated on top.

The agent and orchestration layer sits at the core of the platform. Agents here operate across services rather than within apps, accessing enterprise systems, cloud data, and local inputs simultaneously. A request such as "prepare a summary of today's meetings" would trigger the retrieval of calendar data, access to relevant documents, AI-generated summaries, and structured output — all without exposing any individual application to the user.