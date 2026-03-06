ETV Bharat / technology

Project Helix: The Next-Gen Xbox Will Let You Play Both PC And Console Games

Hyderabad: The next generation of the Xbox gaming console will play both Xbox and PC games, announced Asha Sharma, the new Microsoft Gaming CEO, who took over the reins from Phil Spencer last month. The new boss confirmed that the codename of the upcoming console is "Project Helix".

"Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox, including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console," Sharma said in a post on X.

"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week," she added.

The official Xbox account on X also posted the name with a seven-second video, showcasing a logo for the project, which could also end up becoming the new icon for next-gen Xbox gaming consoles.

Microsoft has been hinting towards a future where the lines between PC and Xbox titles get blurred to the point of assimilation. The company's "This is an Xbox" campaign already redefines the definition of the console, asserting that any device capable of streaming or playing Xbox games is indeed an "Xbox", including smart TVs, laptops, and even smartphones.