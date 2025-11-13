ETV Bharat / technology

Proddatur Engineering Students Develop Pico Satellite To Study Atmosphere, Earn Place In India Book Of Records

Proddatur: Experiments are the key to innovation. This is the spirit that led a group of engineering students from Proddatur in Kadapa district to earn a place in the India Book of World Records.

These students decided to use innovation to find answers to the problems emerging on account of climate change and increasing atmospheric pollution. They developed a Pico satellite named Stratex-2025 to study atmospheric conditions and detect environmental changes at a low cost, a feat that would otherwise require expensive space missions. The 35 students of the C.B.I.T. Engineering College in Proddatur were divided into seven teams, and together they launched their mini satellite using a helium balloon, integrating advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI).

The satellite successfully ascended 35 km above the Earth’s surface while collecting vital atmospheric data as part of a mini space mission. The students explained that the helium balloon carried the Pico satellite into the sky that was equipped with a high-definition camera to capture photos and videos of weather changes. The data collected was stored for detailed analysis.

This experiment was carried out in collaboration with Aerolaunch India company to ensure technical support and accuracy. The team members shared that Stratex-2025 can detect and analyse sudden changes in weather, including untimely rains, flash floods and temperature variations. These are some of the major challenges of modern-day life.