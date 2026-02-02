ETV Bharat / technology

Priyank Kharge Announces Bengaluru GAFX 2026, Spotlights Karnataka's Expanding Creative Economy

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka, in association with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI) and Startup Karnataka, on Sunday announced the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX 2026, Asia’s largest annual conference and exhibition for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, XR and immersive content. The event will be held from February 27 to March 1, 2026, at Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru.

The three-day summit is expected to bring together creators, studios, technologists, investors, and industry leaders from across the global media and entertainment ecosystem. The event will focus on collaboration, investment, and the evolving role of technology in creative industries.

Addressing the media, Minister for IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said Karnataka continues to build a strong ecosystem for the AVGC and XR sectors through policy support, skill development and industry partnerships.

Creative Industry Expands Beyond Animation

Kharge said the creative industry in Karnataka has moved far beyond traditional animation and now includes visual effects, gaming, audio design, and artificial intelligence-driven content creation.

“Today, AI is being used to create and visualise content, including news. We already see AI-generated images in daily newspapers, and this technology will only scale further,” he said.

Karnataka announces Bengaluru GAFX 2026, Asia’s largest AVGC-XR summit (ETV Bharat)

He cited a recent example where a realistic AI-generated simulation was created using a limited number of reference images, highlighting how quickly creative technologies are advancing. According to him, the summit will provide space to discuss how policies, skills and business models must evolve alongside these changes.