ETV Bharat / technology

Primebook 3 Max Review: A Budget Laptop That Punches Above Its Weight

Primebook 3 Max Review: Amidst the AI boom, rising RAM prices have not only made personal computing devices far more expensive than they were 2 years ago, but also raised the entry point for most of them while also making the specs comparatively worse than before. The laptops are no exception.

I remember buying a laptop for my younger brother a few years ago that came with a metal body and enough power to take care of his educational needs and entertainment needs—priced at just Rs 20,000. A laptop with similar specs these days costs somewhere around Rs 45,000-Rs 50,000.

Chromebooks, aka machines running ChromeOS, arrived to fill that gap, reducing the entry point. However, the cheapest ones lack a lot of useful features and don’t have the best build. Amidst this, I started receiving emails from Primebook—owned by Delhi-based Indian hardware and software company Floydwiz Technologies—regarding their low-cost laptops, running their proprietary operating system PrimeOS.

PrimeAGNT running the given tasks on Primebook 3 Max (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

While the products looked interesting on paper, I tend to be wary of new product announcements from brands I barely know. All I could find about them was that they were on Shark Tank Season 2 and secured funding from Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Boat’s Aman Gupta at a Rs 50 crore valuation. Then came the press note about the launch of Primebook 3 Max, their top-tier laptop, priced at Rs 35,990 and featuring specifications that seemed too good to be true.

This called for hands-on product testing. I had the device shipped for review, and it still looked too good to be true for something that doesn’t even cost Rs 40,000 in today’s consumer electronics market.

Design, Display, and More

Right off the bat, the Primebook 3 Max managed to make a very good first impression, courtesy of the box it came in and the meticulously crafted metal body that vouched for its build quality.

Packing a 15.6-inch screen, the laptop weighs only 1.6 kg, making it one of those rare machines that are big yet portable. The Primebook logo and the CNC-cut design on the lid, a giant trackpad, and a physical privacy shutter for the 5MP webcam grant it full marks in the design department in my book.

Productivity tasks on the Primebook 3 Max (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

A backlit full-sized keyboard with three levels of brightness is something you never see in budget laptops, but Primebook 3 Max comes equipped with it alongside all the ports that you want in a machine made for everyday tasks, basic work, learning, and entertainment:

1 × USB-A 3.2

1 × USB-A 2.0

1 × USB-C 3.2 full-function port with charging, OTG, and display output

1 × USB-C 2.0

3.5mm stereo audio jack

MicroSD card slot with support for up to 1TB

The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. I would have liked to have an Ethernet port also, but it isn’t a deal breaker as the majority of people only rely on Wi-Fi connection for internet access.

The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display comes with a matte, anti-glare coating that makes the laptop easy to work with in the office without becoming an extension of the ceiling lights. At 250 nits, the display is bright enough to get work done indoors, but it gets difficult to use in a metro.

PrimeOffice applications on the Primebook 3 Max (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

If you are someone who binges YouTube or Netflix on a laptop, you may have to connect headphones or earphones via the audio jack or Bluetooth, as the laptop audio falls flat even at low volumes. Initially, I thought the laptop had front-facing speaker grilles for its dual stereo speaker setup, but that is only a design choice, and the speakers are actually downward-facing on both sides. The speakers, however, are good enough for attending online meetings, and so are the webcam and built-in mic. However, I would have preferred it if these hardware parts were of slightly better quality.

Performance and Supported Workflows

Coming to the most important part of a laptop, aka the performance, the Primebook 3 Max does a respectable job. It does not give top-of-the-line numbers, but performs much better than its price-bound expectations. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Genio 720 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of unspecified UFS storage, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and an integrated MediaTek NPU for AI tasks.

Built on the 6nm production process, the octa-core chip uses 2x Cortex-A78 performance cores (up to 2.6 GHz) and 6x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores (up to 2.0 GHz). On paper, it is vastly better than the MediaTek Helio G99 chip that Primebook used in the predecessor last year. While the Primebook 2 Max offered 256GB of storage, the RAM was only LPDDR4X.

Apart from a few minutes of boot, the new laptop doesn’t keep you waiting when you open an application. Running multiple programmes simultaneously is also no problem. I could easily open multiple tabs in the browser on one half for research and keep writing a document on the right, while keeping YouTube Music running in the background.