Primebook 3 Max Review: A Budget Laptop That Punches Above Its Weight
Priced at Rs 35,990, the Primebook 3 Max delivers solid build quality, a big display, long battery life, and smooth Android-Linux productivity.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Primebook 3 Max Review: Amidst the AI boom, rising RAM prices have not only made personal computing devices far more expensive than they were 2 years ago, but also raised the entry point for most of them while also making the specs comparatively worse than before. The laptops are no exception.
I remember buying a laptop for my younger brother a few years ago that came with a metal body and enough power to take care of his educational needs and entertainment needs—priced at just Rs 20,000. A laptop with similar specs these days costs somewhere around Rs 45,000-Rs 50,000.
Chromebooks, aka machines running ChromeOS, arrived to fill that gap, reducing the entry point. However, the cheapest ones lack a lot of useful features and don’t have the best build. Amidst this, I started receiving emails from Primebook—owned by Delhi-based Indian hardware and software company Floydwiz Technologies—regarding their low-cost laptops, running their proprietary operating system PrimeOS.
While the products looked interesting on paper, I tend to be wary of new product announcements from brands I barely know. All I could find about them was that they were on Shark Tank Season 2 and secured funding from Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Boat’s Aman Gupta at a Rs 50 crore valuation. Then came the press note about the launch of Primebook 3 Max, their top-tier laptop, priced at Rs 35,990 and featuring specifications that seemed too good to be true.
This called for hands-on product testing. I had the device shipped for review, and it still looked too good to be true for something that doesn’t even cost Rs 40,000 in today’s consumer electronics market.
Design, Display, and More
Right off the bat, the Primebook 3 Max managed to make a very good first impression, courtesy of the box it came in and the meticulously crafted metal body that vouched for its build quality.
Packing a 15.6-inch screen, the laptop weighs only 1.6 kg, making it one of those rare machines that are big yet portable. The Primebook logo and the CNC-cut design on the lid, a giant trackpad, and a physical privacy shutter for the 5MP webcam grant it full marks in the design department in my book.
A backlit full-sized keyboard with three levels of brightness is something you never see in budget laptops, but Primebook 3 Max comes equipped with it alongside all the ports that you want in a machine made for everyday tasks, basic work, learning, and entertainment:
- 1 × USB-A 3.2
- 1 × USB-A 2.0
- 1 × USB-C 3.2 full-function port with charging, OTG, and display output
- 1 × USB-C 2.0
- 3.5mm stereo audio jack
- MicroSD card slot with support for up to 1TB
The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. I would have liked to have an Ethernet port also, but it isn’t a deal breaker as the majority of people only rely on Wi-Fi connection for internet access.
The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display comes with a matte, anti-glare coating that makes the laptop easy to work with in the office without becoming an extension of the ceiling lights. At 250 nits, the display is bright enough to get work done indoors, but it gets difficult to use in a metro.
If you are someone who binges YouTube or Netflix on a laptop, you may have to connect headphones or earphones via the audio jack or Bluetooth, as the laptop audio falls flat even at low volumes. Initially, I thought the laptop had front-facing speaker grilles for its dual stereo speaker setup, but that is only a design choice, and the speakers are actually downward-facing on both sides. The speakers, however, are good enough for attending online meetings, and so are the webcam and built-in mic. However, I would have preferred it if these hardware parts were of slightly better quality.
Performance and Supported Workflows
Coming to the most important part of a laptop, aka the performance, the Primebook 3 Max does a respectable job. It does not give top-of-the-line numbers, but performs much better than its price-bound expectations. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Genio 720 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of unspecified UFS storage, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and an integrated MediaTek NPU for AI tasks.
Built on the 6nm production process, the octa-core chip uses 2x Cortex-A78 performance cores (up to 2.6 GHz) and 6x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores (up to 2.0 GHz). On paper, it is vastly better than the MediaTek Helio G99 chip that Primebook used in the predecessor last year. While the Primebook 2 Max offered 256GB of storage, the RAM was only LPDDR4X.
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Apart from a few minutes of boot, the new laptop doesn’t keep you waiting when you open an application. Running multiple programmes simultaneously is also no problem. I could easily open multiple tabs in the browser on one half for research and keep writing a document on the right, while keeping YouTube Music running in the background.
The touchpad works fine for the price range, but the touch-response rate could have been slightly better. I needed to use a mouse for a better experience, similar to how I plug one in every time I have to use an entry-level laptop, including the one owned by my younger brother. The keyboard, however, is much better in Primebook. The spacing between the keys is ample, and the key travel is enough to make typing enjoyable.
The 6.3 Wh battery, powering the Primebook 3 Max does not leave anything for complaint. It easily lasts a full day of usage and can be easily charged using a USB-C cable. The laptop does come with a 36W fast-charging brick and a long C-to-C cable.
PrimeOS brings together Android and Linux
Being an AI-focused industrial and smart-device platform that also runs Linux in addition to Android, the Genio 720 also offers other upgrades to Primebook 3 Max. PrimeOS is built on Android and its underlying Linux kernel, combining Android with a desktop-style laptop experience.
This means it supports most of the Android applications as well as some Linux apps, including terminal access, VS Code, GIMP, LibreOffice, Firefox, Arduino IDE, DBeaver CE, TablePlus, and Postman. Both the Android and Linux applications are available via the Prime App Store.
The Android apps on PrimeOS have the same interface as their tablet versions, which means you do not get the option to install extensions on Chrome. Since the Linux-based Firefox and Prime’s very own Chromium-based PrimeBrowser come with all the functionalities of a full-fledged desktop web browser, it wasn’t a problem.
Additionally, Primebook offers its own suite of office applications, such as PrimeDocs, PrimeSheets, and PrimePresent, that look and work largely like Microsoft Office. These PrimeOffice apps are free and work offline. I also found my favourite note application on the Prime App Store as well, so productivity-wise the laptop didn’t disappoint.
Having support for popular Android apps also meant that I could play most of the popular Android games on the wide display, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that ran at Ultra frame rates at HDR graphics. The laptop allows key mapping customisation for game-specific actions and supports a gamepad as well.
I was a little disappointed when I saw that the system was based on 2-year-old Android 15, but the Primebook is continuously pushing out upgrades to add more features and make the experience better.
Going a step further, the Primebook has baked in a subscription-based cloud PC service that allows you to stream a virtual Windows or Linux desktop to the machine. The price is competitive, and Primebook thinks it may help users occasionally when they want to access applications or workflows that aren’t possible on the Primebook. Being someone wary of the subscription culture stripping people of ownership, I am not a fan of this cloud PC system—though I get the appeal.
The Primebook 3 Max also joins the artificial intelligence bandwagon with a built-in Operator AI, called PrimeAGNT. It is an AI agent that can understand a user’s objective, interpret activity across applications, and autonomously execute tasks on the device. Primebook gives 5,000 free credits every month, but they run out very quickly, and you need to buy more if you want to keep using it. The agent is a lot slower than I would have preferred, but it is efficient in the tasks it does. I liked that you have the freedom to choose whether you want to connect your personal app data to make it hyper-personalised or keep it limited to general-purpose tasks.
Primebook 3 Max Review: Verdict
The Primebook 3 Max is like a mid-range tablet that has undergone the necessary hardware and software changes to work like a proper laptop, while being value for money.
It looks good; performs better than its pay grade; has ample support for apps; and offers a great battery life. Even if you exclude features like Cloud PC availability and an in-built AI agent, the laptop is fine for its price, especially for basic productivity tasks and learning. It could also have been great for entertainment if it had better speakers and did not have to rely on a headset or an external Bluetooth speaker.
Still, for Rs 35,990, Primebook has made something that is more than enough for students, writers, and young professionals.
Rating: 4/5
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium & Portable Build: Lightweight 1.6 kg metal body with good design and a physical webcam privacy shutter.
|Flat Speaker Audio: Downward-facing speakers lack depth, requiring headphones or external speakers for media consumption.
|All-Day Battery & Fast Charging: Easily lasts a full day and includes a 36W USB-C fast charger in the box.
|Average Touchpad Response: Touch responsiveness is mediocre, making an external mouse preferable for heavy work.
|Rare Budget Hardware Features: Full-sized backlit keyboard (3 brightness levels) and a generous selection of ports.
|Limited Storage & Outdoor Brightness: Ships with 128GB storage and a 250-nit screen that struggles in bright environments.
|Versatile App Ecosystem: Runs both Android apps/games and several desktop Linux software via PrimeOS.
|Smooth Everyday Multitasking: MediaTek Genio 720 chip and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM handle split-screen browsing, writing, and other tasks effortlessly.
|Free Offline Productivity Suite: Includes built-in, offline-capable alternatives to Microsoft Office (PrimeDocs, PrimeSheets, PrimePresent).
|Anti-Glare Display: 15.6-inch Full HD matte screen prevents indoor overhead light reflections.