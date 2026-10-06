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Technology-Driven Solutions Needed To Tackle Cyber Fraud: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a transformative force, particularly for developing countries.

PM MODI GSMA MEMBERS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Ahead of the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board members at Seva Teerth in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Modi highlighted the need for global standards and common rules for emerging technologies. On the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content, he suggested exploring mechanisms to allow users to immediately identify its origin.

GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised that technology must become a tool for inclusive and sustainable development. He stressed that democratisation of technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind. He underlined the need to make technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly for the Global South, and highlighted the importance of taking technology to the last mile to prevent a widening digital divide.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a transformative force, particularly for developing countries. He noted that discussions on DPI with several world leaders had demonstrated its growing global relevance and said that such platforms can serve as a springboard for countries of the Global South.

Addressing the growing challenge of digital and cyber fraud, Modi said the problem requires technology-driven solutions. He suggested sustained awareness messages for users to warn people about potential fraud calls.

GSMA Board members highlighted India’s emergence as a global leader in digital and mobile connectivity. They noted the rapid expansion of 4G and 5G, the scale of digital public infrastructure and the growth of the telecom and mobile manufacturing ecosystem. They appreciated India’s investment-friendly policy framework and emphasised the role of secure, resilient and trusted digital infrastructure in supporting continued digital growth.

The Board members also highlighted growing opportunities for international cooperation with India in areas including 5G, 6G, AI, cybersecurity, digital inclusion and satellite connectivity.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Communication, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for Communication, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, GSMA board members and senior officials of the Government of India.

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