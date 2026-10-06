ETV Bharat / technology

Technology-Driven Solutions Needed To Tackle Cyber Fraud: PM Modi

New Delhi: Ahead of the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board members at Seva Teerth in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Modi highlighted the need for global standards and common rules for emerging technologies. On the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content, he suggested exploring mechanisms to allow users to immediately identify its origin.

GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised that technology must become a tool for inclusive and sustainable development. He stressed that democratisation of technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind. He underlined the need to make technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly for the Global South, and highlighted the importance of taking technology to the last mile to prevent a widening digital divide.