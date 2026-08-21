PM Modi Assures Support To Space Startups, Urges Them To Develop Solutions For Everyday Needs
Modi urged the startups to explore how space technology could contribute to agriculture, livestock management, dairy, the environment and many other areas
By PTI
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured full support of the government to young space entrepreneurs and urged them to explore how space technology can be used in agriculture, livestock management, dairy, environment and other areas that affect people's everyday lives.
Interacting with CEOs and founders of 20 space startups here, Modi also hailed them for showing remarkable courage by entering a new and demanding domain of space startups as they have taken risks, trusted the reform process and remained consistent in their efforts.
He assured them of the government's full support and called for greater collaboration between space companies and organisations in other sectors to expand the use of their technologies.
"I assured the space startups that the Government of India will continue to stand with them as they build India's capabilities for the future. India can offer the world a strong, innovative and commercially viable model in the space sector," he said.
Modi also urged the startups to explore how space technology could contribute to "agriculture, livestock management, dairy, environment and many other areas that touch everyday lives".
I also urged the StartUps to think about how space technology can contribute immensely to agriculture, livestock management, dairy, environment and many other areas that touch everyday lives. They can engage with Atal Tinkering Labs, spark curiosity among schoolchildren and… pic.twitter.com/943qLc6shR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2026
The prime minister suggested, "Companies working on space debris could work with environmental organisations to scale up their technologies. Space technology companies working with the agriculture sector could collaborate with agricultural universities and departments to help farmers make better informed decisions and maximise their output."
The prime minister said the startups made insightful presentations on their work and appreciated the government's space reforms and the opportunities they had created for the industry to grow.
"It was wonderful to meet the Yuva Urja of India's space sector…young entrepreneurs and innovators who have shown remarkable courage by entering a new and demanding domain. They have taken risks, trusted the reform process and remained consistent in their efforts. Due to this, India has achieved a lot in the space sector in the last few years," he said.
It was wonderful to meet the Yuva Urja of India’s space sector…young entrepreneurs and innovators who have shown remarkable courage by entering a new and demanding domain. They have taken risks, trusted the reform process and remained consistent in their efforts. Due to this,… pic.twitter.com/RV1Nd4dUKm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2026
He said India's private space ecosystem could become a major force for the country and the world and called for an ecosystem in which the world looks to India when thinking about the space sector.
India's space sector can act as a magnet to attract global talent, companies and investment to the country, Modi said, urging industry players to rapidly strengthen India's position globally.
The prime minister also encouraged space startups to engage with Atal Tinkering Labs, saying they could spark curiosity among schoolchildren and inspire the next generation to participate in the space sector.
He recalled that opening the space sector to private participation had generated significant enthusiasm and created new opportunities for industry.
The prime minister said many countries either could not invest in the space sector or did not wish to do so, presenting India with a major opportunity to rapidly strengthen its position in the global space industry.
He also encouraged space companies to explore new applications of their technologies and focus on how these could make people's lives easier, while calling for greater collaboration between space-sector firms and companies working in other areas.
The CEOs of leading companies in the space sector working in diverse fields ranging from building rockets and reusable semi-cryogenic launch vehicles, avionics, satellites, advanced propulsion systems, space and defence intelligence, removing space debris, AI-powered hyperlocal weather and climate intelligence, among others, participated in the interaction.
The prime minister said the confidence shown by the private space sector had strengthened the vision behind opening the industry to private participation.
The CEOs highlighted the rapid progress being made by India's private space industry and shared their vision for its future.
They said their companies had invested significant time and effort in building capabilities and developing the required technologies indigenously in the country, while expressing gratitude for the support received from the Prime Minister.
They also highlighted the strong support from the government and collaboration within the industry, saying their teams were highly motivated and working with determination to achieve ambitious goals in the space sector.
The CEOs recalled that opening the space sector to private participation had generated significant enthusiasm and created new opportunities for industry. They also said several companies had shown interest in adopting and leveraging technologies developed by India's emerging private space industry.
The startups participating in the interaction included Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, Dhruva Space, GalaxEye, PierSight, Bellatrix Aerospace, Digantara, SatSure, Suhora Technologies, Manastu Space, Astrobase, TakeMe2Space, VyomIC, Cosmoserve Space, OrbitAID Aerospace, SkyServe (Hyspace), Serendipity Space, Vassar Labs and mistEO.
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