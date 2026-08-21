ETV Bharat / technology

PM Modi Assures Support To Space Startups, Urges Them To Develop Solutions For Everyday Needs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured full support of the government to young space entrepreneurs and urged them to explore how space technology can be used in agriculture, livestock management, dairy, environment and other areas that affect people's everyday lives.

Interacting with CEOs and founders of 20 space startups here, Modi also hailed them for showing remarkable courage by entering a new and demanding domain of space startups as they have taken risks, trusted the reform process and remained consistent in their efforts.

He assured them of the government's full support and called for greater collaboration between space companies and organisations in other sectors to expand the use of their technologies.

"I assured the space startups that the Government of India will continue to stand with them as they build India's capabilities for the future. India can offer the world a strong, innovative and commercially viable model in the space sector," he said.

Modi also urged the startups to explore how space technology could contribute to "agriculture, livestock management, dairy, environment and many other areas that touch everyday lives".

The prime minister suggested, "Companies working on space debris could work with environmental organisations to scale up their technologies. Space technology companies working with the agriculture sector could collaborate with agricultural universities and departments to help farmers make better informed decisions and maximise their output."

The prime minister said the startups made insightful presentations on their work and appreciated the government's space reforms and the opportunities they had created for the industry to grow.

"It was wonderful to meet the Yuva Urja of India's space sector…young entrepreneurs and innovators who have shown remarkable courage by entering a new and demanding domain. They have taken risks, trusted the reform process and remained consistent in their efforts. Due to this, India has achieved a lot in the space sector in the last few years," he said.

He said India's private space ecosystem could become a major force for the country and the world and called for an ecosystem in which the world looks to India when thinking about the space sector.