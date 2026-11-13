ETV Bharat / technology

PM Modi Inaugurates India's First LED Dome Planetarium In Karnataka's Mysuru

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India's first LED Dome planetarium, marking a significant advancement in planetarium technology and astronomy education in the country.

Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by PM Modi, who cut the ribbon at the entrance of the building.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Following the inauguration, Sitharaman briefed PM Modi on the planetarium's features while taking him on a tour of the facility. The Prime Minister later visited the 'Sky Theatre', where he sat and watched a show along with the other dignitaries. He also interacted with experts, astronomers and space scientists from Ladakh.

Envisaged as a centre for astronomy education and training, COSMOS-Mysuru is located on the University of Mysore campus, at the foothills of Chamundi Hills. The facility features a 15-metre tilted dome comprising around 6,150 panels with 4.2 crore individual LEDs.

Unlike conventional planetariums, which use projectors to display images on a passive dome, the LED panels at COSMOS-Mysuru can be controlled in real time, providing an immersive visual experience and opening up new possibilities for astronomy education.