PM Modi To Inaugurate SEMICON India 2026; Roundtable With Global CEOs On Agenda
India imports nearly 90% of its chip needs, worth around $30 billion annually, as it pushes to build domestic capacity, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and meet global semiconductor industry leaders as he inaugurates the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 on September 17, with the government seeking to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing and tap into a semiconductor market that is projected to reach $200 billion in India.
The three-day event, to be held from September 17-19 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, comes at a crucial stage in India's semiconductor push, with the first wave of projects supported under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) beginning commercial production.
India currently imports close to 90% of its semiconductor requirement, with annual imports estimated at around $30 billion. The government is now attempting to reduce this dependence by creating manufacturing capacity within the country and building a broader ecosystem covering chip fabrication, packaging, materials, equipment, design and electronics systems.
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the significance of this year's SEMICON India is linked to the progress made under the first phase of the government's semiconductor programme. Of the 12 semiconductor projects approved under Semicon India Programme 1.0, three have already commenced commercial production.
Another two to three facilities are expected to begin commercial production by the end of 2026, while the remaining projects are expected to come up during 2027 and 2028.
"The Government of India has given clear indication towards the importance and significance of the Semiconductor Sector with its progressive policies and extended support," Krishnan said.
He said the participation in SEMICON India has grown significantly with each edition, but this year's event is particularly important as it comes against the backdrop of semiconductor projects moving from approvals and construction towards actual production.
The government has also moved ahead with the next phase of its semiconductor strategy. The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0, with guidelines expected to be issued shortly. The second phase is expected to build on the manufacturing ecosystem created under the first programme and further strengthen India's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.
Krishnan said the announcement of Semicon 2.0, with six major pillars, further strengthens India's commitment to building a robust and resilient semiconductor ecosystem.
Global semiconductor leaders to converge in Delhi
SEMICON India 2026, themed “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”, is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association.
The event will bring together government officials, global semiconductor companies, manufacturers, investors, researchers, academia, startups and students. Senior executives from companies including ASML, Applied Materials, Teradyne, Infineon, Ebara, Jabil, IBM Research, NXP, Tata Electronics, Micron, Merck KGaA, Rapidus, Lam Research, CG Power, Uno Minda, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are expected to participate.
The scale of the gathering reflects India's attempt to position itself as more than a destination for semiconductor assembly or manufacturing. The government is seeking to develop an integrated ecosystem spanning design, fabrication, advanced packaging, materials, equipment, talent and downstream electronics manufacturing.
Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO of ISM, said SEMICON India will bring together companies that have already received approval to manufacture in India as well as international firms exploring opportunities in the country.
He also highlighted the sharp growth expected in semiconductor demand globally and in India. Global semiconductor requirements are projected to rise from around $1 trillion to $2 trillion, while India's requirement is expected to increase from around $100 billion to $200 billion.
Focus shifts from projects to ecosystem
The conference will cover manufacturing and technology, AI and digital transformation, supply chains, chemicals, gases and materials, government policy, sustainability, product creation and design, startups, innovation, talent and skilling, and market development.
Six international country roundtables, leadership forums, a dedicated women empowerment and leadership session and workforce development discussions are also planned.
The exhibition will feature more than 500 exhibitors, including 243 international companies, with delegations from more than 40 countries. It will span over 15,000 square metres and include six country pavilions and 10 state government pavilions.
Startups and students will also have a significant presence through a Startup Pavilion, Innovation Showcase, startup pitch competition, student hackathon and Workforce Development Pavilion.
The government is simultaneously pushing semiconductor design and research capabilities. State-of-the-art design tools have been made available to more than 332 academic institutions and 105 startups, while 24 startups have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive scheme.
Industry body SEMI's President and CEO Ajit Manocha said India's opportunity is not simply to join the global semiconductor supply chain but to become integral to it. According to him, the country's combination of talent, ambition and long-term vision gives it the potential to emerge as a major semiconductor hub.
SEMI India and IESA President Ashok Chandak said the theme “Silicon to Systems” reflects India's evolution towards building a comprehensive semiconductor value chain. A new “Sand to Silicon to Systems” Value Chain Experience at the event will showcase India's capabilities across the different stages of the ecosystem.
With three of the 12 approved projects already producing commercially, another two to three expected to begin production this year and Semicon 2.0 awaiting implementation guidelines, SEMICON India 2026 is expected to showcase a shift in India's semiconductor journey, from announcing projects and attracting investments to demonstrating actual manufacturing capability and deeper integration with global supply chains.
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