ETV Bharat / technology

PM Modi To Inaugurate SEMICON India 2026; Roundtable With Global CEOs On Agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and meet global semiconductor industry leaders as he inaugurates the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 on September 17, with the government seeking to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing and tap into a semiconductor market that is projected to reach $200 billion in India.

The three-day event, to be held from September 17-19 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, comes at a crucial stage in India's semiconductor push, with the first wave of projects supported under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) beginning commercial production.

India currently imports close to 90% of its semiconductor requirement, with annual imports estimated at around $30 billion. The government is now attempting to reduce this dependence by creating manufacturing capacity within the country and building a broader ecosystem covering chip fabrication, packaging, materials, equipment, design and electronics systems.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the significance of this year's SEMICON India is linked to the progress made under the first phase of the government's semiconductor programme. Of the 12 semiconductor projects approved under Semicon India Programme 1.0, three have already commenced commercial production.

Another two to three facilities are expected to begin commercial production by the end of 2026, while the remaining projects are expected to come up during 2027 and 2028.

"The Government of India has given clear indication towards the importance and significance of the Semiconductor Sector with its progressive policies and extended support," Krishnan said.

He said the participation in SEMICON India has grown significantly with each edition, but this year's event is particularly important as it comes against the backdrop of semiconductor projects moving from approvals and construction towards actual production.

The government has also moved ahead with the next phase of its semiconductor strategy. The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0, with guidelines expected to be issued shortly. The second phase is expected to build on the manufacturing ecosystem created under the first programme and further strengthen India's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Krishnan said the announcement of Semicon 2.0, with six major pillars, further strengthens India's commitment to building a robust and resilient semiconductor ecosystem.

Global semiconductor leaders to converge in Delhi

SEMICON India 2026, themed “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”, is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association.

The event will bring together government officials, global semiconductor companies, manufacturers, investors, researchers, academia, startups and students. Senior executives from companies including ASML, Applied Materials, Teradyne, Infineon, Ebara, Jabil, IBM Research, NXP, Tata Electronics, Micron, Merck KGaA, Rapidus, Lam Research, CG Power, Uno Minda, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are expected to participate.