'Press 1 For A Human': Why Customer Frustration With AI Support Isn't Bringing Old BPO Jobs Back
While consumers dislike AI customer support, companies are retaining chatbots and reshaping Indian BPO hiring toward specialised problem-solving, regional languages, and AI supervision.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: For the past few years, customer support has experienced a stark shift. Consumers are no longer guaranteed an audience with a human being when they make a call or send a message; instead, they must first navigate an automated gatekeeper and coerce the artificial intelligence into granting access to an empathic ear.
While machines have proven their efficiency at handling routine queries and pulling up basic service information, they frequently falter when confronted with complex queries or real-world chaos. In those moments, AI assistants can behave like poorly written video game NPCs—trapped in a loop of pre-programmed dialogue, unable to grasp that if a late-night delivery executive has gone off-route, isn't moving, and has stopped answering calls, the food is not arriving 25 minutes later regardless of what the app insists.
Consumers aren't fond of the experience and are clearly feeling the friction. According to a HubSpot and SurveyMonkey report, 82 per cent of consumers prefer human support, with more than half actively disliking or hating AI’s use in service interactions. According to Zoe Padgett, senior research scientist at SurveyMonkey, customers often view current AI tools not as helpful aids, but as barriers that fail to offer empathy, nuance, or genuine connection. She told CX Dive that rather than seeing AI as a helpful tool, many customers perceive it as a barrier, leading to frustration and a feeling that their unique concerns aren’t truly understood.
A study even claims that just knowing a human representative is available can reduce anxiety in customers stressed by self-service encounters. Still, AI is pushing a massive structural transformation across the global business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, resulting in call centre employment shrinking for the first time in a decade, as per workforce research firm Revelio Labs. As per the report, global call centre headcount has shrunk for eight straight quarters—a decline that began in high-income markets alongside the rise of generative AI.
However, industry leaders say this contraction does not spell the end of BPO employment. Instead, AI automation is reshaping the jobs, pushing growth towards complex, specialised problem-solving roles.
AI and human support go hand-in-hand in BPO roles
The 2026 CX Workforce Report, published by enterprise AI platform Cresta, points toward a hybrid future: globally, only 9 per cent of customer support conversations are resolved entirely by AI, while 76 per cent involve both AI and humans working together. The report also notes that human agents are now handling more complex calls as AI intercepts the easy queries. For outsourcing firms, that shift is altering how clients measure value.
Abhinav Joneja, Vice President at Gi BPO (the business process outsourcing arm of Gi Group Holding), notes that while repetitive, transactional tasks are increasingly automated, human intervention remains indispensable for judgement, empathy, and relationship management.
“Clients are no longer only looking at the number of people deployed or transactions handled,” Joneja told ETV Bharat. “They increasingly expect service providers to deliver better productivity, accuracy, and measurable outcomes through a combination of people, technology, and process improvements.”
Vijay Pal Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based enterprise AI startup Karta AI, sees hiring shifting from sheer volume to capability. “What grows is the work AI can’t do well: sensitive conversations, judgment calls, and exceptions,” Singh said, adding that a new layer of roles is emerging around supervising AI agents, reviewing quality, and designing conversation flows.
Hiring data from India’s domestic market backs this up. Kartik Narayan, CEO of early-career job portal Apna Jobs, told ETV Bharat that overall domestic BPO hiring demand on the platform grew 12 per cent year-on-year in H1 FY27. However, growth in traditional core voice and blended categories slowed to 6 per cent, with demand moving away from routine, high-volume query handling towards non-voice, outbound, and more specialised customer-facing work.
AI adoption in BPO is here to stay
In some global sectors, aggressive AI-driven layoffs have triggered an "AI Boomerang," forcing companies to rehire workers after discovering that automated agents do not perform as expected. In the BPO sector, however, executives say there is no turning back—even when customers complain about bad bots.
“Poor chatbot experiences do not automatically translate into more hiring,” Narayan explained. “Companies may improve their AI systems, create better escalation routes, or redesign workflows. The likely direction is a combination of automation for straightforward queries and human support for escalations, sensitive interactions, and cases requiring judgment.”
According to Singh, enterprises have moved past debating whether to adopt AI and are now focused on how deeply to integrate it. Having started with basic chatbots and outbound reminders, companies are now targeting complex inbound resolution.
“Adoption will keep rising, especially in banking, lending, and insurance, where volumes are huge and every call matters,” Singh said. “We will see many people moving into new kinds of work, from managing AI agents and handling sensitive cases to improving how customer journeys are designed.”
Skills needed for entry-level roles amidst AI adoption
To bridge the gap between frustrated customers and automated systems, employers are rewriting their entry-level job descriptions. Data from Apna Jobs highlights three major shifts in domestic BPO hiring requirements:
- Customer-Handling Skills: Demand for persuasion rose 57 per cent, customer handling 48 per cent, complaint handling 33 per cent, and problem-solving 13 per cent.
- Process-Specific Capabilities: Listings requiring chat quality control surged 246 per cent, voice modulation 191 per cent, and handling inbound and outbound processes 172 per cent and 148 per cent, respectively.
- Language Proficiency: Demand for Indian regional languages jumped 81 per cent year-on-year—led by Kannada (up 133 per cent), Hindi (131 per cent), Telugu (119 per cent), and Tamil (63 per cent)—while English-language requirements fell 32 per cent.
“Language proficiency combined with sound judgment and technology readiness will be increasingly valuable,” Narayan said, noting that workers must now navigate digital tools while resolving nuanced customer issues.
Joneja echoes that digital literacy is quickly becoming a baseline workplace requirement, much like basic computer skills did two decades ago. According to him, emerging AI-support roles require a blend of six core competencies:
|Skill
|Description
|AI tool familiarity
|Understanding how to use AI-powered tools and work alongside automated systems.
|Data literacy
|Ability to interpret, validate, and work with structured and unstructured data.
|Digital communication
|Strong written skills, particularly for evaluating AI-generated responses and customer chats.
|Critical thinking
|Identifying incorrect, irrelevant, or biased AI outputs rather than accepting them at face value.
|Language & context
|Navigating regional languages and cultural nuances, which remain vital in Indian markets.
|Analytical problem-solving
|Spotting recurring patterns, diagnosing workflow issues, and recommending improvements.
“Digital skills alone will not be enough,” Joneja added. “Employees who combine technology awareness with domain knowledge, communication, and problem-solving abilities will be much more valuable.”
New entry-level roles and career sustainability
Joneja says that India’s large, multilingual talent pool gives it a natural advantage in new entry-level categories built around data validation, content moderation, AI response evaluation, and model training—work that relies heavily on understanding local context and human behaviour.
Still, he cautions against assuming traditional call centre workers can seamlessly pivot into these roles without structured training. He also acknowledges an underlying tension: workers are increasingly tasked with training and refining the very AI systems that could eventually automate their jobs.
“If we look at AI training or data annotation as standalone, repetitive jobs, then we risk creating another category of low-growth employment,” Joneja said, arguing that these entry-level roles must serve as stepping stones toward quality analysis, process management, AI model evaluation, or sector-specific roles in banking, retail, and healthcare.
“We should not just focus on making processes more efficient; we must also focus on making our workforce more employable,” he added.
Whether AI elevates BPO careers—and finally fixes the customer frustrations with today’s support calls—comes down to corporate intent. According to Narayan, automation will only expand career options if companies invest in genuine reskilling and clear promotion pathways, rather than treating AI solely as a tool to slash operational costs.