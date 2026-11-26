ETV Bharat / technology

'Press 1 For A Human': Why Customer Frustration With AI Support Isn't Bringing Old BPO Jobs Back

Beyond Chatbots: Why BPO Hiring is Shifting from Scripted Calls to Specialised Roles ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: For the past few years, customer support has experienced a stark shift. Consumers are no longer guaranteed an audience with a human being when they make a call or send a message; instead, they must first navigate an automated gatekeeper and coerce the artificial intelligence into granting access to an empathic ear.

While machines have proven their efficiency at handling routine queries and pulling up basic service information, they frequently falter when confronted with complex queries or real-world chaos. In those moments, AI assistants can behave like poorly written video game NPCs—trapped in a loop of pre-programmed dialogue, unable to grasp that if a late-night delivery executive has gone off-route, isn't moving, and has stopped answering calls, the food is not arriving 25 minutes later regardless of what the app insists.

While consumers dislike AI customer support, companies don't want to ditch chatbots (Getty Images)

Consumers aren't fond of the experience and are clearly feeling the friction. According to a HubSpot and SurveyMonkey report, 82 per cent of consumers prefer human support, with more than half actively disliking or hating AI’s use in service interactions. According to Zoe Padgett, senior research scientist at SurveyMonkey, customers often view current AI tools not as helpful aids, but as barriers that fail to offer empathy, nuance, or genuine connection. She told CX Dive that rather than seeing AI as a helpful tool, many customers perceive it as a barrier, leading to frustration and a feeling that their unique concerns aren’t truly understood.

A study even claims that just knowing a human representative is available can reduce anxiety in customers stressed by self-service encounters. Still, AI is pushing a massive structural transformation across the global business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, resulting in call centre employment shrinking for the first time in a decade, as per workforce research firm Revelio Labs. As per the report, global call centre headcount has shrunk for eight straight quarters—a decline that began in high-income markets alongside the rise of generative AI.

Consumer frustration is not expected to halt AI adoption in customer support (Getty Images)

However, industry leaders say this contraction does not spell the end of BPO employment. Instead, AI automation is reshaping the jobs, pushing growth towards complex, specialised problem-solving roles.

AI and human support go hand-in-hand in BPO roles

The 2026 CX Workforce Report, published by enterprise AI platform Cresta, points toward a hybrid future: globally, only 9 per cent of customer support conversations are resolved entirely by AI, while 76 per cent involve both AI and humans working together. The report also notes that human agents are now handling more complex calls as AI intercepts the easy queries. For outsourcing firms, that shift is altering how clients measure value.

Abhinav Joneja, Vice President at Gi BPO (the business process outsourcing arm of Gi Group Holding), notes that while repetitive, transactional tasks are increasingly automated, human intervention remains indispensable for judgement, empathy, and relationship management.

“Clients are no longer only looking at the number of people deployed or transactions handled,” Joneja told ETV Bharat. “They increasingly expect service providers to deliver better productivity, accuracy, and measurable outcomes through a combination of people, technology, and process improvements.”

Vijay Pal Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based enterprise AI startup Karta AI, sees hiring shifting from sheer volume to capability. “What grows is the work AI can’t do well: sensitive conversations, judgment calls, and exceptions,” Singh said, adding that a new layer of roles is emerging around supervising AI agents, reviewing quality, and designing conversation flows.

Hiring data from India’s domestic market backs this up. Kartik Narayan, CEO of early-career job portal Apna Jobs, told ETV Bharat that overall domestic BPO hiring demand on the platform grew 12 per cent year-on-year in H1 FY27. However, growth in traditional core voice and blended categories slowed to 6 per cent, with demand moving away from routine, high-volume query handling towards non-voice, outbound, and more specialised customer-facing work.

Experts say that BPO hiring is growing, not vanishing; it is just shifting towards specialised roles for humans (Getty Images)

AI adoption in BPO is here to stay

In some global sectors, aggressive AI-driven layoffs have triggered an "AI Boomerang," forcing companies to rehire workers after discovering that automated agents do not perform as expected. In the BPO sector, however, executives say there is no turning back—even when customers complain about bad bots.