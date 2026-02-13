Pova Curve 2 5G With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G comes in three colour options: Storm Titanium, Melting Silver, and Mystic Purple.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G in India. It features a 144Hz FHD+ curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The device runs on HiOS 6 based on Android 16, and has an IP64 rating.
It is worth noting that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is the successor of the Pova Curve 5G, which was launched in May 2025.
Pova Curve 2 5G: Price and availability
The Pova Curve 2 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 29,999. It is available in three colourways: Storm Titanium, Melting Silver, and Mystic Purple.
The first sale of the Pova Curve 2 5G will commence on February 20, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), via Flipkart.
Curved to fit, powered to last. Meet POVA Curve 2 5G —— a bold debut featuring 144Hz Curved AMOLED Display and 8000mAh Mega Battery with 7.42mm Ultra-Slim Body! 🔋📱#POVACurve25G #BeautyAndBeast pic.twitter.com/lioEFLmL4l— tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) February 13, 2026
As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a discount of worth Rs 3,000 with eligible banks.
|Variant
|Price
|Sale Date and Availability
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 27,999
|First sale starts on February 20, via Flipkart, from 12PM IST
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 29,999
Pova Curve 2 5G: Specifications
The Pova Curve 2 5G measures 162.68mm in length, 77.15mm in width, and 7.42mm in thickness. It weighs 192 grams. The handset features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 429 PPI pixel density, 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with Mali Arm G610 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 2MP unspecified sensor. It has a 13MP front-facing camera.
The device packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It features Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio wireless technologies for audio.
The Pova Curve 2 5G is claimed to be the world’s first smartphone with 20 5G bands.
It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and runs on HiOS 6 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7100
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (unspecified)
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W
|Operating System (OS)
|HiOS 6 based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP64