ETV Bharat / technology

Pova Curve 2 5G With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G in India. It features a 144Hz FHD+ curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The device runs on HiOS 6 based on Android 16, and has an IP64 rating.

It is worth noting that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is the successor of the Pova Curve 5G, which was launched in May 2025.

Pova Curve 2 5G: Price and availability

The Pova Curve 2 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 29,999. It is available in three colourways: Storm Titanium, Melting Silver, and Mystic Purple.

The first sale of the Pova Curve 2 5G will commence on February 20, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), via Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a discount of worth Rs 3,000 with eligible banks.